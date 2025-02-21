Pope Francis' condition slightly improved: what is known about his health

The health of Pope Francis has slightly improved, the Vatican press service reported on February 20 in the evening, UNN reports citing Vatican News.

Details

"The clinical picture of the Holy Father's condition has improved slightly," the Vatican said.

As noted, he has no temperature in , and his hemodynamic parameters remain stable.

On February 20, in the morning, the pontiff, as indicated, received Holy Communion and then devoted time to work.

Addendum

Pope Francis was hospitalized at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Hospital on Friday, February 14, with bronchitis. He was later diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.