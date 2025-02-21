Pope Francis' condition slightly improved: what is known about his health
Kyiv • UNN
The Vatican has reported a slight improvement in the health of Pope Francis, who was hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia. The pontiff has no fever, his vitals are stable, he has taken communion and is working.
The health of Pope Francis has slightly improved, the Vatican press service reported on February 20 in the evening, UNN reports citing Vatican News.
Details
"The clinical picture of the Holy Father's condition has improved slightly," the Vatican said.
As noted, he has no temperature in , and his hemodynamic parameters remain stable.
On February 20, in the morning, the pontiff, as indicated, received Holy Communion and then devoted time to work.
Addendum
Pope Francis was hospitalized at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Hospital on Friday, February 14, with bronchitis. He was later diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.