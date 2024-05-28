Pope curses at a meeting of bishops

Pope Francis used a swear word during a meeting with bishops, during which they discussed the admission of openly gay people to study in theological seminaries. This is reported by The Guardian, citing Italian media, UNN reports.

The pontiff made the remarks during a private meeting with the bishops, during which they discussed whether openly gay people should be allowed to enter Catholic seminaries that train priests. The Italian Bishops' Conference has been thinking about this topic for some time.

During the discussion, in response to a question from one of the bishops, the Pope spoke out against the initiative, using the Italian word “frociaggine,” which vulgarly describes homosexual relations.

Some of the bishops say that Pope Francis used the word in an attempt to make a joke and may not have actually known that the term was offensive.

The Vatican spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

