$41.34
45.85
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18316 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 60479 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 45190 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 216617 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 194027 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177700 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222222 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249507 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155333 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371688 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
Pope calls on Ukraine to raise the white flag and negotiate with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46954 views

Pope Francis calls on Ukraine to raise a white flag and negotiate with Russia to end the war, suggesting talks mediated by other countries such as Turkey, despite potentially legitimizing Russian aggression.

Pope calls on Ukraine to raise the white flag and negotiate with Russia

Pope Francis has made an unexpected statement in support of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end the war. According to him, it is necessary to find the courage to raise the "white flag". This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Thus, the publication received a recording of the Pope's interview with the Swiss TV channel RSI, which took place in February and is to be published on March 20. The recording contains a fragment of the interview, where the pontiff answers the question of whether Ukraine should raise the "white flag" and negotiate with Russia, despite the fact that many say that this will legitimize Moscow's aggression.

This is one interpretation, it is true. But I think that the strongest people are those who look at the situation, think about people, have the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate,

- Francis said.

He added that the negotiations should be mediated by other countries. Turkey could be one of these mediators.

You can feel shame. But how many people died in the end? You need to negotiate. Don't hesitate to negotiate before the situation gets worse,

- He emphasized.

Reuters noted that this is the first time Francis has used terms such as "white flag" or "defeated" in reference to the war in Ukraine.

Recall

Erdogan offered to hold peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, but Zelenskyy opposed Russian participation until a plan for a "just peace" is developed.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Reuters
Pope Francis
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90