Pope calls on Ukraine to raise the white flag and negotiate with Russia

Pope Francis has made an unexpected statement in support of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end the war. According to him, it is necessary to find the courage to raise the "white flag". This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Thus, the publication received a recording of the Pope's interview with the Swiss TV channel RSI, which took place in February and is to be published on March 20. The recording contains a fragment of the interview, where the pontiff answers the question of whether Ukraine should raise the "white flag" and negotiate with Russia, despite the fact that many say that this will legitimize Moscow's aggression.

This is one interpretation, it is true. But I think that the strongest people are those who look at the situation, think about people, have the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate, - Francis said.

He added that the negotiations should be mediated by other countries. Turkey could be one of these mediators.

You can feel shame. But how many people died in the end? You need to negotiate. Don't hesitate to negotiate before the situation gets worse, - He emphasized.

Reuters noted that this is the first time Francis has used terms such as "white flag" or "defeated" in reference to the war in Ukraine.

Recall

Erdogan offered to hold peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, but Zelenskyy opposed Russian participation until a plan for a "just peace" is developed.