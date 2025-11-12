"Poltavaoblenergo" stated that they cannot receive electricity from the power system after the Russian attack on November 8

JSC "Poltavaoblenergo" lost the ability to receive electricity from the integrated energy system of Ukraine after a massive attack by the Russian Federation on the night of November 8. This is stated in the company's message, reports UNN.

JSC "POLTAVAOBLENERGO" reports the occurrence of force majeure circumstances on November 8, 2025 (around 5 a.m.) due to military actions, which are extraordinary, unavoidable, and objective circumstances. Due to these circumstances, the Company lost the ability to receive electricity from the integrated energy system, including electricity of proper quality. - the message says.

The company added that the term for fulfilling the obligations of the electricity distribution system operator under existing contracts was postponed and will continue to be postponed until the damage in the energy system is eliminated and the electrical networks are restored.

