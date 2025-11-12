$42.010.06
03:53 PM • 11407 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
03:00 PM • 20928 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
02:21 PM • 22738 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
01:55 PM • 26420 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 26164 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
November 12, 12:03 PM • 26586 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 43011 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 62357 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 81546 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 128535 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
"Poltavaoblenergo" stated that they cannot receive electricity from the power system after the Russian attack on November 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

JSC "Poltavaoblenergo" cannot receive electricity from the integrated energy system of Ukraine after the massive Russian attack on November 8. The company reported force majeure circumstances that delay the fulfillment of obligations.

"Poltavaoblenergo" stated that they cannot receive electricity from the power system after the Russian attack on November 8

JSC "Poltavaoblenergo" lost the ability to receive electricity from the integrated energy system of Ukraine after a massive attack by the Russian Federation on the night of November 8. This is stated in the company's message, reports UNN.

JSC "POLTAVAOBLENERGO" reports the occurrence of force majeure circumstances on November 8, 2025 (around 5 a.m.) due to military actions, which are extraordinary, unavoidable, and objective circumstances. Due to these circumstances, the Company lost the ability to receive electricity from the integrated energy system, including electricity of proper quality.

- the message says.

"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack08.11.25, 16:50 • 63565 views

The company added that the term for fulfilling the obligations of the electricity distribution system operator under existing contracts was postponed and will continue to be postponed until the damage in the energy system is eliminated and the electrical networks are restored.

On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo12.11.25, 17:53 • 11418 views

Antonina Tumanova

Economy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukraine