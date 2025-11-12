On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo

Due to enemy missile and drone attacks, most regions of Ukraine will remain without power tomorrow, November 13. The time and volume of outages are known. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

In Ukraine, measures to limit electricity consumption will be applied due to Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The time and volume of restrictions will be as follows:

HOURLY OUTAGE SCHEDULES

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – in the amount of 2 to 4 queues.

POWER LIMITATION SCHEDULES

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – for industrial consumers.

The time and volume of restrictions may be unstable, so the oblenergo advises to follow the information, and also emphasizes: "When electricity appears according to the schedule - please, consume it sparingly