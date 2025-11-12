On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo announced the application of electricity restrictions throughout Ukraine due to Russian attacks. Hourly outage schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers will be in effect from 00:00 to 23:59.
Due to enemy missile and drone attacks, most regions of Ukraine will remain without power tomorrow, November 13. The time and volume of outages are known. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.
Details
In Ukraine, measures to limit electricity consumption will be applied due to Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
The time and volume of restrictions will be as follows:
HOURLY OUTAGE SCHEDULES
• from 00:00 to 23:59 – in the amount of 2 to 4 queues.
POWER LIMITATION SCHEDULES
• from 00:00 to 23:59 – for industrial consumers.
The time and volume of restrictions may be unstable, so the oblenergo advises to follow the information, and also emphasizes: "When electricity appears according to the schedule - please, consume it sparingly
Recall
In Kyiv, temporary changes in the operation of electric transport are possible due to planned and emergency power outages. The operation of trams, trolleybuses and the funicular is adjusted according to the outage schedules.