Poltava attacked by Russian drones, four people injured

Poltava was subjected to a Russian drone attack, four people were reported injured, Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, and Kateryna Yamshchykova, secretary of the Poltava City Council and acting mayor of Poltava, announced on social media on Tuesday, UNN reports.

This morning, the fall of fragments of enemy UAVs was recorded in the Poltava district. Four people sustained injuries of moderate severity. They are being provided with all necessary assistance. Nearby buildings were damaged. - wrote Dyakivnych.

"The enemy is attacking the Poltava community with UAVs. Falling debris is being recorded. Reports of damage are coming in from residents. Four people have been injured. Medics are providing all necessary assistance," Yamshchykova added.

Russia attacked port and railway in Odesa region with drones