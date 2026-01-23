$43.170.01
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 11749 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
12:59 PM • 12833 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 20574 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 44674 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM • 20716 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
January 23, 11:04 AM • 23817 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 32577 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 70688 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
January 23, 07:54 AM • 34907 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
Politico: Meloni privately told EU leaders that fighting Trump is a bad idea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, at a closed-door EU summit, urged European leaders not to confront Donald Trump, calling it a "bad idea." She argued that Europe could lose everything in the event of a conflict with him.

Politico: Meloni privately told EU leaders that fighting Trump is a bad idea

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told European leaders behind closed doors at an EU summit that opposing US leader Donald Trump was a "bad idea." This is reported by Politico, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication's interlocutors, Meloni argued to her EU colleagues that Europe could lose everything in the event of a conflict with Trump.

Instead, the Italian prime minister urged Europeans to "remain calm and not write Trump off as crazy or unpredictable," as anonymous officials said about him earlier this year.

"EU leaders convened an emergency summit in response to Trump's threat to hit eight European countries with tariffs for opposing his demand to take control of Greenland. The crisis in transatlantic relations dominated discussions in Brussels and other European capitals, and leaders gathered for dinner on Thursday to try to chart a strategy for the future," Politico emphasizes.

Recall

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that the country will not immediately join Trump's "Peace Council" project. The reason is the inconsistency of certain provisions with Italian legislation and the need for parliamentary approval.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
US Elections
The Diplomat
Greenland
Giorgia Meloni
Donald Trump
European Union
Brussels
Italy