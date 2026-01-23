Politico: Meloni privately told EU leaders that fighting Trump is a bad idea
Kyiv • UNN
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, at a closed-door EU summit, urged European leaders not to confront Donald Trump, calling it a "bad idea." She argued that Europe could lose everything in the event of a conflict with him.
Details
According to the publication's interlocutors, Meloni argued to her EU colleagues that Europe could lose everything in the event of a conflict with Trump.
Instead, the Italian prime minister urged Europeans to "remain calm and not write Trump off as crazy or unpredictable," as anonymous officials said about him earlier this year.
"EU leaders convened an emergency summit in response to Trump's threat to hit eight European countries with tariffs for opposing his demand to take control of Greenland. The crisis in transatlantic relations dominated discussions in Brussels and other European capitals, and leaders gathered for dinner on Thursday to try to chart a strategy for the future," Politico emphasizes.
Recall
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that the country will not immediately join Trump's "Peace Council" project. The reason is the inconsistency of certain provisions with Italian legislation and the need for parliamentary approval.