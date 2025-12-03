Politico learned about the European Commission's proposal for a "reparation loan" for Ukraine of 165 billion euros using Russian assets

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 402 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
01:24 PM • 2270 views
The EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
01:22 PM • 7688 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
11:38 AM • 14074 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 18070 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 21441 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 27922 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 35561 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 29551 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 39465 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2m/s
93%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 40589 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalistDecember 3, 06:33 AM • 26329 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 11614 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 17869 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine12:41 PM • 11680 views
Publications
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 18024 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 40748 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 45637 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 54827 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 52741 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Europe
United States
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 56105 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 58303 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 113351 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 87101 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 102859 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
Diia (service)
FAB-500
Social network

Politico learned about the European Commission's proposal for a "reparation loan" for Ukraine of 165 billion euros using Russian assets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1086 views

The European Commission is proposing a “reparation loan” of 165 billion euros to Ukraine, using frozen Russian state assets. This loan is part of a broader financial package worth up to 210 billion euros to support Ukraine.

Politico learned about the European Commission's proposal for a "reparation loan" for Ukraine of 165 billion euros using Russian assets

The "reparation loan" proposed by the European Commission to Ukraine - amounting to 165 billion euros, using the monetary value of frozen Russian state assets held in Belgium, citing documents obtained, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

The reparation loan, as stated, is part of a broader financial package worth up to 210 billion euros, designed to support Ukraine's financial stability over the coming years.

The reparation loan of 165 billion euros, as stated, "includes 25 billion euros of immobilized Russian state assets held in private bank accounts across the bloc, as well as 140 billion euros held in Euroclear in Belgium."

The legal proposal, it is noted, will serve as the basis for immediate technical negotiations before EU leaders meet in mid-December to decide on the most sensitive parts of the initiative. Ukraine will only have to repay the loan if Russia ends the war and pays war reparations, which is considered an unlikely scenario.

"Within the reparation loan, 115 billion euros were allocated to finance Ukraine's defense industry, while 50 billion euros will cover Kyiv's budget needs. The remaining 45 billion euros of the package will be used to repay the G7 loan to Ukraine from 2024," the publication states.

The main obstacle remains the opposition of the Belgian government to the loan.

"The text that the European Commission will present today does not satisfactorily address our concerns," Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot told reporters on Wednesday morning on the sidelines of a NATO meeting. "We have an overwhelming feeling that we have not been heard."

Belgium fears Russian retaliation against the state and the financial depository holding the frozen assets, Euroclear. The government demands financial guarantees from EU capitals if Moscow manages to recover the money.

The European Commission has stated its readiness to provide Ukraine with emergency transitional financing to cover its needs in the first months of the year, likely through EU debt, the publication indicates.

EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine03.12.25, 14:41 • 11816 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
Euroclear
European Commission
NATO
Belgium
Ukraine