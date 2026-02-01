Political blackmail scandal: Czech Foreign Minister plans to ignore President Pavel and his office

Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka stated on Sunday's "Czech Television" program that he and his department would ignore the Office of the President of the Republic. The conflict between the minister and the president erupted this week over Macinka's SMS messages concerning the appointment of Filip Turek as Minister of Environment, UNN reports with reference to "Radio Prague".

Details

Macinka said he had no intention of apologizing for his messages. The texts, addressed to presidential adviser Petr Kolar, were published by Petr Pavel, who stated that he considered them an attempt at blackmail.

"I believe that the situation needs to be calmed down, so I have no choice but – not only me personally, but also the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will simply ignore Mr. President," Macinka said on the program. "I have nothing to apologize to him for. The smartest way not to escalate the situation is to ignore the Office of the President of the Republic," he added.

Macinka also reiterated that the coalition council or government meeting would discuss who would lead the Czech delegation to the NATO summit this summer. "The president, by his actions, puts himself in the position of an opposition leader. I see no reason why the opposition should represent the Czech Republic at such an important meeting," the minister said on television. Earlier, presidential spokesman Vojtech Sheliga said that the issue of participation is decided by agreement between the president and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. Macinka considers it appropriate for Babiš to go to the summit, because, according to him, foreign policy is formed by the government based on its program declaration.

The head of diplomacy also rejected his resignation, which opposition parties are calling for. In connection with this case, the Chamber of Deputies will vote next week on a motion of no confidence in the government. "The president is used to the government jumping at the first whistle. Perhaps he thought it would continue that way, but if he is an opposition president and demands steps contrary to the government's program statement and what we said before the elections, he will have to get used to being treated as opposition," Macinka added.

