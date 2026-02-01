$42.850.00
Unverified Starlink terminals will cease to operate in Ukraine: Fedorov spoke about registration details
February 1, 12:14 PM • 13661 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 32199 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 21561 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 31068 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 25484 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 43190 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 59863 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 38448 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 35774 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
Political blackmail scandal: Czech Foreign Minister plans to ignore President Pavel and his office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka stated that his ministry would ignore the President's Office due to a conflict over SMS messages. Macinka refused to apologize for the messages, which the president interpreted as an attempt at blackmail.

Political blackmail scandal: Czech Foreign Minister plans to ignore President Pavel and his office

Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka stated on Sunday's "Czech Television" program that he and his department would ignore the Office of the President of the Republic. The conflict between the minister and the president erupted this week over Macinka's SMS messages concerning the appointment of Filip Turek as Minister of Environment, UNN reports with reference to "Radio Prague".

Details

Macinka said he had no intention of apologizing for his messages. The texts, addressed to presidential adviser Petr Kolar, were published by Petr Pavel, who stated that he considered them an attempt at blackmail.

"I believe that the situation needs to be calmed down, so I have no choice but – not only me personally, but also the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will simply ignore Mr. President," Macinka said on the program. "I have nothing to apologize to him for. The smartest way not to escalate the situation is to ignore the Office of the President of the Republic," he added.

In the Czech Republic, the opposition wants to discuss blackmail against the president and demands Macinka's resignation from the post of Foreign Minister27.01.26, 23:09 • 4560 views

Macinka also reiterated that the coalition council or government meeting would discuss who would lead the Czech delegation to the NATO summit this summer. "The president, by his actions, puts himself in the position of an opposition leader. I see no reason why the opposition should represent the Czech Republic at such an important meeting," the minister said on television. Earlier, presidential spokesman Vojtech Sheliga said that the issue of participation is decided by agreement between the president and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. Macinka considers it appropriate for Babiš to go to the summit, because, according to him, foreign policy is formed by the government based on its program declaration.

The head of diplomacy also rejected his resignation, which opposition parties are calling for. In connection with this case, the Chamber of Deputies will vote next week on a motion of no confidence in the government. "The president is used to the government jumping at the first whistle. Perhaps he thought it would continue that way, but if he is an opposition president and demands steps contrary to the government's program statement and what we said before the elections, he will have to get used to being treated as opposition," Macinka added.

Political blackmail scandal: thousands in Prague rally in support of the Czech president01.02.26, 21:55 • 1954 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
The Diplomat
Skirmishes
Petr Pavel
NATO