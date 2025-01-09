ukenru
Polish presidential candidate speaks out against Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO: cites reason

Polish presidential candidate speaks out against Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO: cites reason

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22615 views

Karol Nawrocki stated that Ukraine cannot be part of international alliances due to the "crimes" in Volhynia. At the same time, the Ukrainian ambassador reported progress in the dialogue on the exhumation of the victims of the Volhynian tragedy.

The presidential candidate of the "Law and Justice" party in Poland, Karol Nawrocki, spoke out against inviting Ukraine to the EU and NATO due to the Volhynian tragedy. This was reported by UNN with reference to Polsat News.

At the moment, I do not see Ukraine in any structure. Neither in the European Union nor in NATO

- said Karol Nawrocki.

According to the PiS presidential candidate, a state that is unable to answer for its "crimes" cannot be part of alliances.

"A state that cannot answer for a very brutal crime against 120,000 of its neighbors cannot be part of international alliances," Nawrocki said.

"As president, I will tell them that our efforts would like to meet with a partnership attitude from the Ukrainian side," he added.

However, Nawrocki stressed that the Poles have supported and continue to support Ukrainians.

He believes that the exhumation agreement reached between Radoslaw Sikorski and the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Andriy Sybikha, was a "unnecessary trick of the head of Polish diplomacy" and that this whole issue was "brought into the internal campaign" when Sikorski was fighting with Trzaskowski for the nomination for the presidential election.

Addition

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, reported on the progress in the "constructive historical dialogue" regarding the exhumation of the victims of the Volhynian tragedy. The relevant authorities of both countries are actively working to resolve this issue.

In November, the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Poland stated that there were no obstacles to the exhumation of the victims of the Volhynian tragedy. They also discussed supporting Ukraine's accession to the EU and the issue of border blockade.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyPolitics
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

