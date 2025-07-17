Polish Foreign Ministry summoned Russian diplomat over "Shahed" attack on Polish enterprise in Vinnytsia

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned a representative of the Russian embassy due to a Shahed UAV attack on the Barlinek group's factory in Vinnytsia. The enterprise is engaged in civilian production and is part of Polish business. This was reported by the Polish foreign ministry, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the conversation took place on July 16 after the Shahed attack, which hit the flooring manufacturing enterprise.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland informed the representative of the Russian embassy that the attack on the Barlinek factory in Vinnytsia, which is a Polish business and is engaged exclusively in civilian production, is a violation of international law - the statement says.

Recall

Russian drones attacked the Barlinek Group factory in Vinnytsia, causing injuries, including two people with severe burns. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski commented on the incident, noting that the attack was deliberate.