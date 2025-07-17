Polish Foreign Ministry summoned Russian diplomat over "Shahed" attack on Polish enterprise in Vinnytsia

$41.810.01
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
08:49 AM • 18415 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 212069 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 125763 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 151938 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 134841 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 103833 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 265055 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 69822 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 78719 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 90891 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Popular news
"Incredible Innovation": Kellogg Praises Ukrainian Drone ProductionJuly 17, 01:16 AM • 102128 views
Drone hit a high-rise building in Voronezh, there are casualtiesJuly 17, 01:38 AM • 123551 views
Ukrainian "Ruslan" completed modernization and departed for GermanyJuly 17, 02:17 AM • 59546 views
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?05:27 AM • 74328 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 135097 views
Publications
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 138940 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 212008 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 265022 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 198750 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 350430 views
UNN Lite
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 35658 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 172458 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 192544 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 132627 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 143957 views
Polish Foreign Ministry summoned Russian diplomat over "Shahed" attack on Polish enterprise in Vinnytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2348 views

The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned a representative of the Russian embassy over a Shahed drone attack on a Barlinek Group factory in Vinnytsia. The enterprise is engaged in civilian production and is part of Polish business.

Polish Foreign Ministry summoned Russian diplomat over "Shahed" attack on Polish enterprise in Vinnytsia

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned a representative of the Russian embassy due to a Shahed UAV attack on the Barlinek group's factory in Vinnytsia. The enterprise is engaged in civilian production and is part of Polish business. This was reported by the Polish foreign ministry, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the conversation took place on July 16 after the Shahed attack, which hit the flooring manufacturing enterprise.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland informed the representative of the Russian embassy that the attack on the Barlinek factory in Vinnytsia, which is a Polish business and is engaged exclusively in civilian production, is a violation of international law

- the statement says.

Recall

Russian drones attacked the Barlinek Group factory in Vinnytsia, causing injuries, including two people with severe burns. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski commented on the incident, noting that the attack was deliberate.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

