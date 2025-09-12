Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski arrived in Kyiv for a visit. Sybiha told what they would talk about

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
05:51 AM • 15744 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 22779 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 40072 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 57582 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 32954 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM • 27134 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 39972 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 17099 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 17436 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 15254 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
3.3m/s
51%
756mm
Popular news
Lviv theater actor Andriy Synyshyn died in the warSeptember 11, 10:39 PM • 14801 views
Russian authorities report downing seven drones over Moscow: consequences being clarifiedSeptember 11, 11:40 PM • 17355 views
Occupiers bring in extras for "pseudo-elections" in Sevastopol - CNS01:20 AM • 16894 views
Thousands of Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 left for Poland since August 2801:21 AM • 17064 views
Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General Staff04:42 AM • 11591 views
Publications
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 57476 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 39906 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 54699 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 63134 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 123721 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 20782 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 54699 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 30995 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 38208 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 103337 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Dassault Rafale
The New York Times
Fox News
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski arrived in Kyiv for a visit. Sybiha told what they would talk about

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski arrived in Kyiv. Negotiations are expected on security, Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, and strengthening pressure on Russia.

Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski arrived in Kyiv for a visit. Sybiha told what they would talk about

The head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Radosław Sikorski, arrived in the capital of Ukraine. This was announced by the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, who personally met his Polish counterpart at the Kyiv railway station, writes UNN.

Details

During the visit, the parties are expected to hold talks on security, Euro-Atlantic integration, and increasing pressure on Russia.

Andriy Sybiha welcomed the Polish minister in his post on social network X.

Welcome to Kyiv, Radek! Amidst Russia's escalating terror against Ukraine and provocations against Poland, we stand firmly together. Today we will hold substantive talks on our common security, Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, and pressure on Moscow.

– Sybiha wrote on X.

He also noted that he was glad to meet Sikorski and his wife, writer and journalist Anne Applebaum.

Poland and Ukraine will jointly develop anti-drone systems and air defense – Tusk12.09.25, 02:22 • 3398 views

The Ukrainian diplomat emphasized that the visit takes place against the backdrop of escalating Russian attacks against Ukraine and provocations against Poland. Under these conditions, Kyiv and Warsaw demonstrate unity and readiness to coordinate efforts.

According to Sybiha, substantive negotiations are planned for today, where the key topics will be: common security of Ukraine and Poland, Ukraine's progress towards membership in the EU and NATO, and increasing international pressure on Moscow.

The minister also expressed gratitude to Poland for its leadership and support, emphasizing that the partnership between the countries is of particular importance in the current security conditions.

NATO has not yet made decisions on shooting down Russian targets over Ukraine - Sikorski11.09.25, 01:30 • 4338 views

Stepan Haftko

Politics
Andriy Sybiha
Radosław Sikorski
NATO
European Union
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland