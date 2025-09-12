Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski arrived in Kyiv for a visit. Sybiha told what they would talk about

The head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Radosław Sikorski, arrived in the capital of Ukraine. This was announced by the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, who personally met his Polish counterpart at the Kyiv railway station, writes UNN.

Details

During the visit, the parties are expected to hold talks on security, Euro-Atlantic integration, and increasing pressure on Russia.

Andriy Sybiha welcomed the Polish minister in his post on social network X.

Welcome to Kyiv, Radek! Amidst Russia's escalating terror against Ukraine and provocations against Poland, we stand firmly together. Today we will hold substantive talks on our common security, Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, and pressure on Moscow. – Sybiha wrote on X.

He also noted that he was glad to meet Sikorski and his wife, writer and journalist Anne Applebaum.

The Ukrainian diplomat emphasized that the visit takes place against the backdrop of escalating Russian attacks against Ukraine and provocations against Poland. Under these conditions, Kyiv and Warsaw demonstrate unity and readiness to coordinate efforts.

According to Sybiha, substantive negotiations are planned for today, where the key topics will be: common security of Ukraine and Poland, Ukraine's progress towards membership in the EU and NATO, and increasing international pressure on Moscow.

The minister also expressed gratitude to Poland for its leadership and support, emphasizing that the partnership between the countries is of particular importance in the current security conditions.

