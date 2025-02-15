Polish Foreign Minister criticizes Trump's phone call with Putin

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski believes that US President Donald Trump's call to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was a mistake because it supports Putin and lowers Ukraine's morale. Sikorski said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

"In Poland, we have no doubt that the threat to Europe comes from Putin's Russia. He is a war criminal. There are more political prisoners in Russia now than under Brezhnev. The call (by Trump to Putin - ed.) was a mistake because it supports Putin and lowers Ukraine's morale, but Trump said that European troops should be involved in the treaty, so we will be consulted," Sikorski said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced on his social media account that he had "great" talks with Ukraine and Russia.

On February 12, Trump had two conversations. First with the Russian savage Vladimir Putin. Then with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

After speaking with Putin, Trump said that they both agreedthat they want to stop the war, agreed to work very closely.

And after speaking with Zelenskyy, Trump said that Zelenskyy"like President Putin, wants to achieve peace.

European leaders express concern over Trump's phone call with Putin. European foreign ministers insist on EU participation in future peace talks.