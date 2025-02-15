Polish Foreign Minister criticizes Trump's phone call with Putin

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Polish Foreign Minister criticizes Trump's phone call with Putin

Polish Foreign Minister criticizes Trump's phone call with Putin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28631 views

Radoslaw Sikorski called Trump's call to Putin a mistake that supports the aggressor and lowers Ukraine's morale. The minister emphasized that European troops should be involved in any peace talks.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski believes that US President Donald Trump's call to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was a mistake because it supports Putin and lowers Ukraine's morale. Sikorski said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

"In Poland, we have no doubt that the threat to Europe comes from Putin's Russia. He is a war criminal. There are more political prisoners in Russia now than under Brezhnev. The call (by Trump to Putin - ed.) was a mistake because it supports Putin and lowers Ukraine's morale, but Trump said that European troops should be involved in the treaty, so we will be consulted," Sikorski said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced on his social media account that he had "great" talks with Ukraine and Russia.

On February 12, Trump had two conversations. First with the Russian savage Vladimir Putin. Then with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

After speaking with Putin, Trump said that they both agreedthat they want to stop the war, agreed to work very closely.

And after speaking with Zelenskyy, Trump said that Zelenskyy"like President Putin, wants to achieve peace.

European leaders express concern over Trump's phone call with Putin. European foreign ministers insist on EU participation in future peace talks.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
radoslaw-sikorskiRadosław Sikorski
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

