The District Court in Zamość, Poland, heard the case of a man who worked for Russian special services and was involved in organizing an assassination attempt on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by Jacek Dobrzyński, spokesman for the coordinator of Polish special services, on the social network X, writes UNN.

A 50-year-old resident of Hrubieszów declared his readiness to act in favor of foreign intelligence against Poland. Paweł K. expressed his desire to join the structures of Russian military intelligence and carry out intelligence tasks. These were to consist of transmitting information about the security of Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport. The disclosure of this information could have helped in planning an assassination attempt on the life of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. - Dobrzyński wrote.

In addition, he noted, the perpetrator also declared his readiness to join a sabotage group known as the "Wagner Group" and a military unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The proceedings provided extensive evidence indicating the commission of crimes under Art. 130 § 3 of the Criminal Code (espionage) and Art. 263 § 2 of the Criminal Code (illegal possession of weapons and ammunition). The District Court in Zamość found Paweł K. guilty of the actions he was accused of, sentencing him to a total of 3 years and 6 months of imprisonment. - Dobrzyński reported.

Recall

The SBU uncovered two assassination attempts on President Zelenskyy. One of them, organized by UDO and FSB colonels, was planned in the President's Office; the other, with a Polish pensioner, at Rzeszów airport.