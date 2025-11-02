Police rule out terrorism in London train knife attack case

British police said a mass knife attack on a train bound for London showed no signs of terrorism. Two injured passengers are in critical condition, and the suspects remain in custody. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on Saturday evening on a route to London. According to the police, two men attacked train passengers, injuring at least two people. The victims were hospitalized, and doctors assess their condition as life-threatening.

Six people arrested in UK in connection with Manchester synagogue terror plot

British Transport Police confirmed on Sunday that "there is currently no evidence to suggest a terrorist motive for the attack." The investigation is considering other versions, including a domestic dispute or an attack motivated by hooliganism.

Both suspects – men born in Great Britain – have been detained. They are in custody at different police stations, where they are being interrogated.

Recall

Earlier it became known that 10 people were hospitalized, nine of whom sustained life-threatening injuries, after a mass knife attack on a train bound for London.