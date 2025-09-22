Police detained a man who detonated a grenade in Lviv region

Police detained an assailant who detonated a grenade in Zymna Voda. No one was injured in the incident. The detainee faces up to seven years in prison for the crime. This was reported by the Lviv region police, writes UNN.

Details

Yesterday, September 21, the 102 emergency line received a report about an explosion that occurred in the village of Zymna Voda, Lviv district. Police explosives experts from the Lviv region police, as well as criminal police operatives, investigators, and employees of other services of Police Department No. 3 of Lviv District Police Department No. 2, worked at the scene.

A 43-year-old resident of the Lviv district threw a grenade onto the street and then fled the scene.

Through the measures taken, the police established the whereabouts of the assailant and detained him in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. There were no casualties as a result of the incident, but the windows of one of the houses, a car, and a fence were damaged. The motives for the crime are being established. - the report says.

Investigators of the territorial police unit, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office, opened criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment - imprisonment for a term of three to seven years.

Recall

Recently, on September 12, in the village of Pidriasne, Lviv district, Lviv region. In the office premises of a car service, a man shot his colleague and then committed suicide.