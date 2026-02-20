Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a foreigner who arrived in Ukraine and was undergoing military training. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.

Police are investigating the circumstances of a foreigner's death on the territory of a military unit in Kyiv. The incident occurred in late December last year. It was preliminarily established that the man was a volunteer and was undergoing military training. After one of the training stages, he felt unwell and died the next day. - the report says.

A pre-trial investigation is underway into the said fact under Part 1 of Article 119 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The body of the deceased was sent for forensic medical examination to establish the final cause of death.

Context

Media reported on the death of Brazilian volunteer Bruno Gabriel Leal da Silva in Kyiv on the night of December 28-29, 2025. In particular, it is reported that the man died after a brutal beating.

The man wanted to sign a contract with the Advanced Company assault company, part of the "Revenge" tactical group of the GUR International Legion. However, he allegedly changed his mind and later wanted to leave Ukraine.

The Brazilian's comrades said that the recruit died on the night of December 29, 2025, when he returned to the unit's base in Kyiv in a state of alcoholic intoxication.

Former and current Advanced Company fighters claim that recruits in the company "are subject to strict rules, unusual for military units in Ukraine": they are kept at the base, rarely allowed to leave, and their passports are allegedly taken by commanders.

Recall

