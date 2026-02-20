$43.270.03
04:35 PM • 5040 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
02:46 PM • 12104 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
01:29 PM • 15319 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 16950 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 19424 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 35242 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 13994 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 20464 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 50425 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 83114 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Police are investigating the circumstances of a foreigner's death on the territory of a military unit in Kyiv; the body has been sent for forensic examination

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

Kyiv is investigating the circumstances of the death of a foreigner who was undergoing military training. The man died in late December after falling ill.

Police are investigating the circumstances of a foreigner's death on the territory of a military unit in Kyiv; the body has been sent for forensic examination

Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a foreigner who arrived in Ukraine and was undergoing military training. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.

Police are investigating the circumstances of a foreigner's death on the territory of a military unit in Kyiv. The incident occurred in late December last year. It was preliminarily established that the man was a volunteer and was undergoing military training. After one of the training stages, he felt unwell and died the next day.

- the report says.

A pre-trial investigation is underway into the said fact under Part 1 of Article 119 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The body of the deceased was sent for forensic medical examination to establish the final cause of death.

Context

Media reported on the death of Brazilian volunteer Bruno Gabriel Leal da Silva in Kyiv on the night of December 28-29, 2025. In particular, it is reported that the man died after a brutal beating.

The man wanted to sign a contract with the Advanced Company assault company, part of the "Revenge" tactical group of the GUR International Legion. However, he allegedly changed his mind and later wanted to leave Ukraine.

The Brazilian's comrades said that the recruit died on the night of December 29, 2025, when he returned to the unit's base in Kyiv in a state of alcoholic intoxication.

Former and current Advanced Company fighters claim that recruits in the company "are subject to strict rules, unusual for military units in Ukraine": they are kept at the base, rarely allowed to leave, and their passports are allegedly taken by commanders.

Recall

Law enforcement officers in Dnipro reported suspicion to two RTCC servicemen who used physical force and tear gas against a bus driver. The incident occurred on February 13 during a check of military registration documents.

