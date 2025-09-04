$41.370.01
Poland's airspace was violated: two drones flew in, but the country decided not to shoot them down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 722 views

Two drones entered Polish airspace but posed no threat, so they were not shot down. This happened amid massive Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Poland's airspace was violated: two drones flew in, but the country decided not to shoot them down

Two drones entered Polish airspace but left it without causing any damage. The armed forces did not issue an order to shoot down the recently detected aerial objects.

Reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

On the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, Polish airspace was violated twice by drones. They were not shot down because it was determined that the drones posed no danger.

We had two airspace violations. These two violations were under the full control of national forces and units assigned to the state defense system.

- said General Maciej Klish, operational commander of the Armed Forces, at a press conference.

Poland has long been on high alert for objects entering its airspace. There are objective prerequisites for this: the ongoing brutal war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Reuters reminds that Russia launched more than 500 drones and dozens of missiles across Ukraine on the night from Tuesday to Wednesday. Energy and transport infrastructure at 14 facilities were hit. People were injured, including railway workers.

Recall

In March 2024, it was discovered that a Russian missile flew into Polish airspace.

On the night of September 4, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 112 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones.

Ihor Telezhnikov

