Poland's 48th package is almost ready: Tusk named the volume and mentioned MiG-29s for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Poland is finalizing the preparation of the 48th military aid package for Ukraine, worth 200 million zlotys, which will include armored vehicles and MiG-29 fighter jets. This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on February 5.

Poland's 48th package is almost ready: Tusk named the volume and mentioned MiG-29s for Ukraine

Poland is finalizing the preparation of the 48th package of military aid to Ukraine, worth about 200 million zlotys, which will mainly include armored vehicles for the Ukrainian military. It is also expected to include strategically important MiG-29 fighter jets. This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Thursday, February 5, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Tusk, the previous, 47th aid package from Poland was estimated at approximately 100 million zlotys and focused on 155 mm ammunition, which has already been transferred to Ukraine. In contrast, the 48th package, as noted by the head of the Polish government, will be larger in terms of funding and will focus primarily on armored vehicles needed for the needs of the Defense Forces.

Separately, the Polish Prime Minister confirmed Warsaw's readiness to provide Ukraine with MiG-29 fighter jets. In public statements by the Polish side, these aircraft are called important for strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, particularly in the face of ongoing Russian attacks.

At the same time, the issue of transferring MiG-29s has been the focus of public discussions in Poland and Ukraine for several weeks. In particular, in mid-January, the Polish side announced a decision to transfer up to nine fighter jets of this type to Ukraine, emphasizing that technical negotiations on the details were still ongoing. 

In December 2025, information also emerged that Warsaw was considering the transfer of MiG-29s in a broader format of defense cooperation, which could include mutual agreements in the field of drone technologies. According to Reuters, Poland discussed the possibility of gaining access to Ukrainian UAV technologies in exchange for these aircraft, emphasizing that it was about strengthening joint defense capabilities.

It is expected that details regarding the composition and timing of the delivery of Poland's 48th aid package may be clarified after the completion of technical procedures and logistics coordination.

Recall

Ukraine systematically calls on partners to strengthen air defense and aviation components, particularly due to the need to protect cities and critical infrastructure during massive air attacks. 

Oleksandra Vasylenko

