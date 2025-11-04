Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat

Warsaw decided not to wait for the European Union to develop a "drone wall," announcing the creation of a national system to counter "uninvited" aircraft. The cost of the new system for detecting, jamming, and neutralizing enemy drones will be announced in November, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Poland plans to begin construction of a national drone countermeasures system in the coming months, as Warsaw intends not to delay in anticipation of a European Union initiative to create a "drone wall." This information was announced by the country's Deputy Minister of Defense, Cezary Tomczyk.

We agree with the idea of strengthening air defense over the entire European Union and are ready to consider external proposals or solutions. But we prioritize national projects. - Tomczyk explained in an interview with Bloomberg News

The representative of the Polish Ministry of Defense said that his department will announce investments in technology in November. This concerns the detection, jamming, and neutralization of enemy drones as part of a broader air defense program. The Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland did not name the amount of the investment, but the goal is to ensure that Polish companies receive at least half of the contracts.

Reference

In September, NATO deployed fighter jets to shoot down about 20 drones that crossed the Polish border during a massive Russian air strike on Ukraine — this was the first such reaction since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. The incident exposed gaps in the country's defense, as it was forced to use expensive missiles against cheap unmanned aerial vehicles.

Recall

Polish and allied air forces began operations in Polish airspace due to Russia's attack on Ukraine. All available forces and resources were activated, including fighter jets and an early warning aircraft.

