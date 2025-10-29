$42.080.01
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 27941 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
06:50 AM • 30676 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 33586 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 95861 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 54449 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 51250 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 77552 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 38598 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 28782 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 22592 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Polish fighters intercepted Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 676 views

On October 28, Polish fighters intercepted a Russian Il-20 aircraft over the Baltic Sea, which was performing a reconnaissance mission with its transponder turned off. The aircraft did not violate Polish airspace, but NATO countries on the eastern flank are on high alert.

Polish fighters intercepted Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea - Reuters

On Tuesday, October 28, Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian aircraft performing a reconnaissance mission in international airspace over the Baltic Sea. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The Russian Il-20 aircraft was flying with its transponder turned off and without a filed flight plan. At the same time, as reported by the Polish armed forces, this aircraft did not violate their country's airspace.

Countries on NATO's eastern flank are on high alert for possible Russian incursions into their airspace.

Recall

Recently, two Russian aircraft, Su-30 and Il-78, violated Lithuanian airspace for 18 seconds, flying 700 meters into it. The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed a strong protest to the Russians, and NATO and European Union partners, as well as the North Atlantic Council, were informed about this through diplomatic channels.

In September, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland, where they remained for 12 minutes. Lithuania and Latvia, in support of Estonia, previously protested to Russia regarding these actions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Technology
Skirmishes
Reuters
Latvia
NATO
European Union
Lithuania
Estonia
Poland