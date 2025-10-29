Polish fighters intercepted Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea - Reuters

On Tuesday, October 28, Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian aircraft performing a reconnaissance mission in international airspace over the Baltic Sea. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The Russian Il-20 aircraft was flying with its transponder turned off and without a filed flight plan. At the same time, as reported by the Polish armed forces, this aircraft did not violate their country's airspace.

Countries on NATO's eastern flank are on high alert for possible Russian incursions into their airspace.

Recall

Recently, two Russian aircraft, Su-30 and Il-78, violated Lithuanian airspace for 18 seconds, flying 700 meters into it. The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed a strong protest to the Russians, and NATO and European Union partners, as well as the North Atlantic Council, were informed about this through diplomatic channels.

In September, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland, where they remained for 12 minutes. Lithuania and Latvia, in support of Estonia, previously protested to Russia regarding these actions.