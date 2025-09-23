Poland to open border with Belarus after 'Zapad-2025' exercises - Tusk

The Polish authorities have decided to open the border with Belarus following the completion of the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises "Zapad 2025". This was stated by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, as reported by UNN with reference to onet.pl.

Details

The border will be fully opened on the night of Tuesday, September 23, to Wednesday, September 24. At the same time, if there is tension or aggressive behavior from Russia or Belarus, the Polish government will decide to re-close the borders.

As you know, the "Zapad-2025" exercises have concluded. Simultaneously, large-scale allied exercises were conducted on the territory of the Republic of Poland. We were at these exercises together with the Minister of Defense. I would like to thank and congratulate their participants, as the allies recognized them as successful - Tusk stated.

Recall

On September 12, Russia and Belarus began joint military exercises "Zapad-2025" amid escalating tensions with NATO after an incident with Russian drones in Poland. More than 40,000 troops reportedly participated in the maneuvers, practicing scenarios with nuclear weapons and testing a new missile.

Later, State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko stated that the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025" had concluded, and no direct threats to the Ukrainian border were recorded during their active phase.