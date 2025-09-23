Poland to open border with Belarus after 'Zapad-2025' exercises - Tusk

$41.380.13
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 6014 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 7944 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 31111 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 29260 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 31149 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 46077 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 47285 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 43796 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 68546 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 70121 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Tags
Authors
Popular news
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be07:45 AM • 25826 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 22193 views
Internal conflict in "Servant of the People": Zelenskyy criticizes lawmakers and journalists - Politico09:15 AM • 9280 views
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FTPhoto10:03 AM • 12812 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 9564 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 9778 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 22357 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be07:45 AM • 25990 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Mette Frederiksen
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Estonia
Denmark
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions12:00 PM • 2074 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 69782 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 32900 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 48539 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 100001 views
MiG-31
Financial Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Facebook
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Poland to open border with Belarus after 'Zapad-2025' exercises - Tusk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Poland will open its border with Belarus on the night of September 23-24 after the completion of the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises 'Zapad-2025'. Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the government may close the borders again in case of tension or aggressive behavior from Russia or Belarus.

Poland to open border with Belarus after 'Zapad-2025' exercises - Tusk

The Polish authorities have decided to open the border with Belarus following the completion of the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises "Zapad 2025". This was stated by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, as reported by UNN with reference to onet.pl.

Details

The border will be fully opened on the night of Tuesday, September 23, to Wednesday, September 24. At the same time, if there is tension or aggressive behavior from Russia or Belarus, the Polish government will decide to re-close the borders.

As you know, the "Zapad-2025" exercises have concluded. Simultaneously, large-scale allied exercises were conducted on the territory of the Republic of Poland. We were at these exercises together with the Minister of Defense. I would like to thank and congratulate their participants, as the allies recognized them as successful

- Tusk stated.

Recall

On September 12, Russia and Belarus began joint military exercises "Zapad-2025" amid escalating tensions with NATO after an incident with Russian drones in Poland. More than 40,000 troops reportedly participated in the maneuvers, practicing scenarios with nuclear weapons and testing a new missile.

Later, State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko stated that the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025" had concluded, and no direct threats to the Ukrainian border were recorded during their active phase.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
NATO
Donald Tusk
Poland