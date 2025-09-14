$41.310.00
Exclusive
01:13 PM • 10015 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 20777 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 51846 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 86704 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 72572 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 78340 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 42776 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 77899 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 70733 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 40025 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

9K720 Iskander

Poland proposes intercepting Russian missiles and UAVs in the sky over Ukraine - Sikorski

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

The Polish Foreign Minister proposed to the allies to intercept Russian missiles and UAVs in the airspace of Ukraine. He also called for coordinated actions against Russia's "shadow fleet" in the Baltic and North Seas.

Poland proposes intercepting Russian missiles and UAVs in the sky over Ukraine - Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski proposed that allies intercept Russian missiles and UAVs in Ukrainian airspace. This is reported by UNN with reference to Tagesschau.

Details

In a comment to German media, Sikorski stated that it is "worth considering" this issue. At the same time, Poland cannot take this step alone - it can only be done together with allies.

Sikorski also stated that Poland, together with its allies, should coordinate actions against the Russian "shadow fleet" in the Baltic and North Seas. To do this, a special maritime control zone should be created.

Recall

NATO is preparing military and political measures in response to the invasion of Russian drones into Polish airspace.

In particular, they are launching Operation "Eastern Guardian" to strengthen the eastern flank after Russian drones violated Polish airspace.

At the same time, Radosław Sikorski did not confirm the attack by Russian drones on the logistics center in Rzeszów.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Radosław Sikorski
NATO
Ukraine
Poland