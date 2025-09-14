Poland proposes intercepting Russian missiles and UAVs in the sky over Ukraine - Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski proposed that allies intercept Russian missiles and UAVs in Ukrainian airspace. This is reported by UNN with reference to Tagesschau.

Details

In a comment to German media, Sikorski stated that it is "worth considering" this issue. At the same time, Poland cannot take this step alone - it can only be done together with allies.

Sikorski also stated that Poland, together with its allies, should coordinate actions against the Russian "shadow fleet" in the Baltic and North Seas. To do this, a special maritime control zone should be created.

Recall

NATO is preparing military and political measures in response to the invasion of Russian drones into Polish airspace.

In particular, they are launching Operation "Eastern Guardian" to strengthen the eastern flank after Russian drones violated Polish airspace.

At the same time, Radosław Sikorski did not confirm the attack by Russian drones on the logistics center in Rzeszów.