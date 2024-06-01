Poland is preparing to resist a new influx of illegal migrants from Belarus

Polish prime minister Donald Tusk and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that Ukraine is returning a 200-meter buffer zone and sending new units to the border with Belarus. This is reported by the Russian service Voice of America, reports UNN.

Details

On the Polish-Belarusian border, more than 300 illegal migrants tried to break into Poland in two days. The authorities have become more active in involving law enforcement officers who deter illegal immigrants.

The 200-meter buffer zone on the Polish border operated in 2021-2022. It was established against the background of migration pressure at the border. Unauthorized access to it was prohibited.

Donald Tusk stressed that there is no doubt that the aggression of migrants is not accidental and is growing. According to him, these are methods of hybrid warfare aimed at destabilizing Poland and the whole of Europe.

addition

Recently, a Polish soldier who was wounded by a migrant was wounded on the border of Poland and Belarus. This incident caused a significant response in Polish society.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Russia is responsible for the situation on the border with Belarus. According to him, 90% of illegal migrants have Russian visas.