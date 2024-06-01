Poland is preparing to resist a new influx of illegal migrants from Belarus

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 13213 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 88486 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141780 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146719 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241430 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172350 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163987 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148087 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220682 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112979 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 45381 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 64302 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107965 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 35545 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 67585 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241430 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220682 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207140 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233139 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220215 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 13213 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17266 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23690 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107965 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111892 views
Poland is preparing to resist a new influx of illegal migrants from Belarus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 82821 views

Poland is preparing to counter the new influx of illegal migrants from Belarus by restoring 200 meters to the buffer zone and sending new units to the border.

Polish prime minister Donald Tusk and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that Ukraine is returning a 200-meter buffer zone and sending new units to the border with Belarus. This is reported by the Russian service Voice of America, reports UNN.

Details

On the Polish-Belarusian border, more than 300 illegal migrants tried to break into Poland in two days. The authorities have become more active in involving law enforcement officers who deter illegal immigrants.

The 200-meter buffer zone on the Polish border operated in 2021-2022. It was established against the background of migration pressure at the border. Unauthorized access to it was prohibited.

Donald Tusk stressed that there is no doubt that the aggression of migrants is not accidental and is growing. According to him, these are methods of hybrid warfare aimed at destabilizing Poland and the whole of Europe.

addition

Recently, a Polish soldier who was wounded by a migrant was wounded on the border of Poland and Belarus. This incident caused a significant response in Polish society.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Russia is responsible for the situation on the border with Belarus. According to him, 90% of illegal migrants have Russian visas.

They are specially encouraged and even purposefully recruited in Asia and Africa, brought to Russia, sent abroad to Belarus in order to attack the EU

the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry said.
