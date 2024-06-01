Poland is preparing to resist a new influx of illegal migrants from Belarus
Kyiv • UNN
Poland is preparing to counter the new influx of illegal migrants from Belarus by restoring 200 meters to the buffer zone and sending new units to the border.
Polish prime minister Donald Tusk and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that Ukraine is returning a 200-meter buffer zone and sending new units to the border with Belarus. This is reported by the Russian service Voice of America, reports UNN.
Details
On the Polish-Belarusian border, more than 300 illegal migrants tried to break into Poland in two days. The authorities have become more active in involving law enforcement officers who deter illegal immigrants.
The 200-meter buffer zone on the Polish border operated in 2021-2022. It was established against the background of migration pressure at the border. Unauthorized access to it was prohibited.
Donald Tusk stressed that there is no doubt that the aggression of migrants is not accidental and is growing. According to him, these are methods of hybrid warfare aimed at destabilizing Poland and the whole of Europe.
addition
Recently, a Polish soldier who was wounded by a migrant was wounded on the border of Poland and Belarus. This incident caused a significant response in Polish society.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Russia is responsible for the situation on the border with Belarus. According to him, 90% of illegal migrants have Russian visas.
They are specially encouraged and even purposefully recruited in Asia and Africa, brought to Russia, sent abroad to Belarus in order to attack the EU