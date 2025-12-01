$42.270.07
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in Miami
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressed
Poland initiates European arrest warrant for Ukrainians suspected of railway sabotage

Kyiv • UNN

The Polish prosecutor has requested a European arrest warrant for Yevhen Ivanov and Oleksandr Kononov, citizens of Ukraine. They are suspected of sabotage against railway infrastructure, which included damaging tracks and the contact line.

Poland initiates European arrest warrant for Ukrainians suspected of railway sabotage
In Poland, the prosecutor submitted a request to the District Court in Warsaw for a European arrest warrant for "Yevhen Ivanov and Oleksandr Kononov, suspected of committing sabotage against railway infrastructure," said the spokesman for the National Prosecutor's Office of Poland, prosecutor Przemysław Nowak, as reported by UNN with reference to PAP.

Details

Earlier on Friday, Nowak "announced the issuance of an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Yevhen Ivanov and 39-year-old Oleksandr Kononov, citizens of Ukraine, suspected of committing sabotage against railway infrastructure," the publication writes.

The spokesman for the Polish prosecutor's office reminded that on Thursday, the court granted the prosecutor's request and chose a preventive measure for two suspects in committing sabotage against railway infrastructure in Poland. He added that on this basis, the prosecutor initiated a search by issuing an arrest warrant. The responsibility for conducting the search was assigned to the Warsaw police.

The men are suspected of damaging tracks with an explosive device near Mika in the Masovian Voivodeship, as well as in a second incident in the Puławy area in the town of Gołąb, also on railway line No. 7, which connects Warsaw with Dorohusk, near the border with Ukraine. There, part of the contact line was damaged, and metal elements were installed on the track, which could have caused the train to derail, the publication writes.

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Warsaw
Ukraine
Poland