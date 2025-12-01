Poland initiates European arrest warrant for Ukrainians suspected of railway sabotage

x.com/PremierRP

In Poland, the prosecutor submitted a request to the District Court in Warsaw for a European arrest warrant for "Yevhen Ivanov and Oleksandr Kononov, suspected of committing sabotage against railway infrastructure," said the spokesman for the National Prosecutor's Office of Poland, prosecutor Przemysław Nowak, as reported by UNN with reference to PAP.

Details

Earlier on Friday, Nowak "announced the issuance of an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Yevhen Ivanov and 39-year-old Oleksandr Kononov, citizens of Ukraine, suspected of committing sabotage against railway infrastructure," the publication writes.

The spokesman for the Polish prosecutor's office reminded that on Thursday, the court granted the prosecutor's request and chose a preventive measure for two suspects in committing sabotage against railway infrastructure in Poland. He added that on this basis, the prosecutor initiated a search by issuing an arrest warrant. The responsibility for conducting the search was assigned to the Warsaw police.

The men are suspected of damaging tracks with an explosive device near Mika in the Masovian Voivodeship, as well as in a second incident in the Puławy area in the town of Gołąb, also on railway line No. 7, which connects Warsaw with Dorohusk, near the border with Ukraine. There, part of the contact line was damaged, and metal elements were installed on the track, which could have caused the train to derail, the publication writes.

