Poland confirms resumption of US arms supplies to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Sejm deputy Paweł Zalewski confirmed the resumption of American arms supplies from POLLOGHAB in Jasionka to Ukraine. Previously, the head of the Polish defense ministry reported on readiness.
The supply of American weapons from POLLOGHAB to Yasionka to Ukraine has been resumed. This information was confirmed by the Deputy Minister of Defence of Poland Paweł Zalewski, UNN reports.
Details
The head of the country's defense department, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh, previously announced Poland's readiness to resume the supply of American weapons to Ukraine
Poland is fully ready to resume the transfer of American aid to Ukraine through the logistics hub in Yasionka
Pawel Zalewski, State Secretary of the Polish Ministry of National Defence, also confirmed the resumption of US arms supplies through Poland to Ukraine.
The supply of American weapons from POLLOGHAB to Yasionka to Ukraine has been resumed
Let us remind you
According to SIPRI, weapon imports to Ukraine increased 100 times compared to 2015-2019. The USA increased its share of world arms exports to 43%, while Russia's exports fell by 64%.
In the event of a resource agreement, Ukraine will become a strategic location for the USA - Duda06.03.25, 19:23 • 23265 views