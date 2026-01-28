Poland changes rules for parental benefit "800+" for Ukrainians - Rzeczpospolita
Kyiv • UNN
From February 1, 2026, Ukrainian refugees in Poland must reapply for the "800+" benefit. To do this, they must meet professional activity requirements and provide additional data.
From February 1, 2026, the rules for paying parental benefits under the "800+" program in Poland will change – 800 zlotys per child monthly. This applies to Ukrainian refugees in the country, UNN reports with reference to Rzeczpospolita.
Details
Ukrainians will be required to re-submit applications to the Social Insurance Institution – they will also need to meet professional activity requirements.
According to the new rules, those who will be eligible for renewed payments are:
- employed under an employment contract or a contract of mandate;
- self-employed in business;
- a sports or doctoral scholarship holder;
- receiving unemployment benefits or studying on a scholarship.
The application must include the following details:
- mandatory PESEL number of the applicant and the child;
- data on border crossing;
- confirmation of legal stay in Poland;
- confirmation of compliance with professional activity requirements;
- a declaration that the child attends school or kindergarten in Poland.
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that the Polish government is preparing a bill to abolish the "Special Law" on assistance to Ukrainians from March 4, 2026. From this date, refugees will switch to general rules for the stay of foreigners, which means a significant reduction in social benefits.
UNN also reported that the number of Ukrainians living in state-subsidized housing in Poland has sharply decreased.