Poland changes rules for parental benefit "800+" for Ukrainians - Rzeczpospolita

From February 1, 2026, the rules for paying parental benefits under the "800+" program in Poland will change – 800 zlotys per child monthly. This applies to Ukrainian refugees in the country, UNN reports with reference to Rzeczpospolita.

Details

Ukrainians will be required to re-submit applications to the Social Insurance Institution – they will also need to meet professional activity requirements.

According to the new rules, those who will be eligible for renewed payments are:

employed under an employment contract or a contract of mandate;

self-employed in business;

a sports or doctoral scholarship holder;

receiving unemployment benefits or studying on a scholarship.

The application must include the following details:

mandatory PESEL number of the applicant and the child;

data on border crossing;

confirmation of legal stay in Poland;

confirmation of compliance with professional activity requirements;

a declaration that the child attends school or kindergarten in Poland.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Polish government is preparing a bill to abolish the "Special Law" on assistance to Ukrainians from March 4, 2026. From this date, refugees will switch to general rules for the stay of foreigners, which means a significant reduction in social benefits.

UNN also reported that the number of Ukrainians living in state-subsidized housing in Poland has sharply decreased.