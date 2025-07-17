Poland changes rules for accommodating Ukrainian refugees from November 1 17 July 2025

In Poland, changes are being introduced in refugee reception centers for Ukrainians starting November 1, writes UNN with reference to Polish Radio.

The Polish government, as stated, will gradually cease the operation of shelters for war migrants from Ukraine. The draft law on this matter was approved at a meeting of the country's Council of Ministers on Tuesday.

From November 1, in Poland, the so-called collective accommodation centers (OZZ) for refugees from Ukraine will only accept representatives of protected groups. This includes pensioners, pregnant women, and people with disabilities. Forms of assistance to Ukrainian refugees are changing according to needs - said Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka.

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration believes that now is the time when this type of support can be discontinued," he said.

Currently, more than half of the residents of collective accommodation centers in Poland, as reported, pay extra for accommodation and meals in the center. For the first few months after arriving in Poland, everyone has the right to free accommodation in the center, said Joanna Bachanek, spokeswoman for the Masovian Voivode.

"After these 120 days, which are counted from the first day of a Ukrainian citizen's entry into Poland, the period of financial co-participation begins," she explained.

For 6,000 refugees from outside protected groups, the "Together for Independence" program is planned. EU funds will be allocated to subsidize apartment rentals for Ukrainians and cover the costs of Polish language courses.

