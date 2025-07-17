$41.810.01
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
08:49 AM • 18372 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 211799 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 125646 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 151821 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 134744 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 103793 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 264910 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 69821 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 78718 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 90891 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Poland changes rules for accommodating Ukrainian refugees from November 1 17 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1716 views

From November 1, collective accommodation centers for refugees from Ukraine in Poland will only accept representatives of protected groups. For other refugees, the "Together for Independence" program is planned, offering rental subsidies and Polish language courses.

Poland changes rules for accommodating Ukrainian refugees from November 1

In Poland, changes are being introduced in refugee reception centers for Ukrainians starting November 1, writes UNN with reference to Polish Radio.

Details

The Polish government, as stated, will gradually cease the operation of shelters for war migrants from Ukraine. The draft law on this matter was approved at a meeting of the country's Council of Ministers on Tuesday.

From November 1, in Poland, the so-called collective accommodation centers (OZZ) for refugees from Ukraine will only accept representatives of protected groups. This includes pensioners, pregnant women, and people with disabilities. Forms of assistance to Ukrainian refugees are changing according to needs

- said Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka.

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration believes that now is the time when this type of support can be discontinued," he said.

Currently, more than half of the residents of collective accommodation centers in Poland, as reported, pay extra for accommodation and meals in the center. For the first few months after arriving in Poland, everyone has the right to free accommodation in the center, said Joanna Bachanek, spokeswoman for the Masovian Voivode.

"After these 120 days, which are counted from the first day of a Ukrainian citizen's entry into Poland, the period of financial co-participation begins," she explained.

For 6,000 refugees from outside protected groups, the "Together for Independence" program is planned. EU funds will be allocated to subsidize apartment rentals for Ukrainians and cover the costs of Polish language courses.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

