EU states extended protection for Ukrainians until 2027 - report 15 July 2025

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 24024 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
10:57 AM • 49040 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:52 AM • 32490 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
10:23 AM • 55222 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 42408 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 90305 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 69815 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 95939 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 75895 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 56208 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
4m/s
38%
746mm
Popular news
In Dnipro, houses and a gymnasium were damaged due to a Russian drone attackJuly 15, 05:28 AM • 29471 views
Drones attacked Russian cities of Yelets and Voronezh: Enerhiya plant damagedJuly 15, 05:59 AM • 37903 views
Results of customs searches: inspector from Lviv requested $1600 for unhindered car customs clearanceJuly 15, 07:15 AM • 21061 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 46229 views
The Kremlin commented on Trump's statement regarding strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation12:44 PM • 18582 views
Publications
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 24024 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities10:57 AM • 49040 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh10:23 AM • 55222 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of MinistersJuly 15, 06:35 AM • 90305 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 86704 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replica02:33 PM • 138 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighter01:05 PM • 10920 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 46240 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 66715 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 69956 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

EU states extended protection for Ukrainians until 2027 - report 15 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 686 views

EU member states have extended protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027, ensuring access to the labor market, social benefits, and healthcare. A return strategy and transition to other forms of residence are being discussed.

EU states extended protection for Ukrainians until 2027 - report

Member countries of the European Union have decided to extend the protection for refugees from Ukraine for another year - until March 2027, writes UNN with reference to tagesschau.

Details

"EU member states have decided to extend protection for refugees from Ukraine for another year. This will allow those affected to maintain access to the labor market, social benefits, and medical care without the need to go through the asylum procedure – until March 2027," reads the press release cited by the publication.

At the same time, as indicated, "EU countries are discussing a recommendation from the European Commission to prepare a coordinated return strategy and possible prospects for staying in the country." The goal is to simplify the transition for refugees to other forms of residence, such as work or student visas.

At the same time, according to the report, "it is planned to pave the way for a gradual return to Ukraine and improve information about return options."

Recall

On June 13, it was reported that EU member states agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine; the decision to extend temporary protection was to be officially adopted by the EU Council at one of its upcoming sessions.

Earlier it was reported that the EU began working on a new plan for the return of Ukrainians home after the war. And that clear steps are being prepared for safe and controlled repatriation.

Approximately 4.3 million Ukrainians currently reside in the EU, most of them in Poland, Germany, and the Czech Republic. Under the current temporary protection program, these individuals have the right to live and work in the bloc's countries. The program has been extended several times, and now a decision has been made to extend it for another 12 months – until March 2027.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the World
European Commission
European Union
Czech Republic
Germany
Ukraine
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9