EU states extended protection for Ukrainians until 2027 - report 15 July 2025

Member countries of the European Union have decided to extend the protection for refugees from Ukraine for another year - until March 2027, writes UNN with reference to tagesschau.

"EU member states have decided to extend protection for refugees from Ukraine for another year. This will allow those affected to maintain access to the labor market, social benefits, and medical care without the need to go through the asylum procedure – until March 2027," reads the press release cited by the publication.

At the same time, as indicated, "EU countries are discussing a recommendation from the European Commission to prepare a coordinated return strategy and possible prospects for staying in the country." The goal is to simplify the transition for refugees to other forms of residence, such as work or student visas.

At the same time, according to the report, "it is planned to pave the way for a gradual return to Ukraine and improve information about return options."

On June 13, it was reported that EU member states agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine; the decision to extend temporary protection was to be officially adopted by the EU Council at one of its upcoming sessions.

Earlier it was reported that the EU began working on a new plan for the return of Ukrainians home after the war. And that clear steps are being prepared for safe and controlled repatriation.

Approximately 4.3 million Ukrainians currently reside in the EU, most of them in Poland, Germany, and the Czech Republic. Under the current temporary protection program, these individuals have the right to live and work in the bloc's countries. The program has been extended several times, and now a decision has been made to extend it for another 12 months – until March 2027.