Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Poland buys stake in Iceye - a company tracking Russian troops in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 752 views

Poland is finalizing negotiations to acquire a stake in the satellite company Iceye, which gained prominence for tracking Russian troop movements. This investment will add to the $550 million raised by the company, which is valued at over $1 billion.

Poland buys stake in Iceye - a company tracking Russian troops in Ukraine

Poland plans to acquire a stake in the satellite company Iceye, which became known for tracking the movements of Russian troops towards Ukraine, as geopolitical tensions increase demand for military imagery, writes UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

Warsaw is in the final stages of negotiations to acquire a stake in Iceye, said the company's CEO Rafal Modrzewski, without disclosing the size of the investment. According to him, the cash injection will add to the $550 million raised from investors to date.

Founded in 2014 by Modrzewski and Finnish partner Pekka Laurila as a provider of radar images of ice block movements for Arctic shipping companies, Iceye became a military equipment supplier after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Its valuation has "significantly increased" to over $1 billion, Modrzewski said.

It is one of many companies seeking to capitalize on the expected increase in defense spending by European governments after US President Donald Trump pressured European countries to take more responsibility for their own security.

Modrzewski told the Financial Times that the private company Iceye, which he and Laurila created with the support of Aalto University's Entrepreneurship Center when they were students, wants to expand its production capacity at least fourfold to meet the growing demand for its satellites.

Poland's investment will be channeled through the national development bank and follows the Ministry of Defense's acquisition of six Iceye satellites for $230 million in May. They use synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology to capture images at night and through cloud cover — a capability that conventional and larger optical satellites lack.

What is known about Iceye

Iceye provided Ukraine with images of Russian troop movements ahead of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, and last year signed a memorandum of cooperation to strengthen cooperation with Kyiv.

The company has launched 54 satellites, each costing about $20 million to produce, about half of which are operated by the national defense forces of partner countries, including the Netherlands, Finland, Brazil, and Portugal.

It also has a partnership to integrate its spacecraft into BAE Systems' satellite cluster and a joint venture with Space42 for production in the United Arab Emirates.

Addition

The Polish Ministry of Defense is calling up 235,000 citizens, including men, women, and individuals over 50, for medical examinations from February 2 to April 30, 2026. The purpose is to update records and determine fitness for service, which is not mobilization.

