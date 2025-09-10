Poland began moving troops to the border with Belarus - Media

Poland has begun redeploying military equipment to the border with Belarus. Morning footage shows columns of Polish military personnel and vehicles actively heading towards the border, News.Az reports, citing a Polish TV channel, writes UNN.

Details

A column of Polish military equipment is heading towards the Belarusian border. Morning footage shows active movement of Polish troops, including columns, moving towards the border with Belarus - reports the TV channel.

It is noted that in this way, Poland is strengthening security at the border ahead of the planned joint military exercises "Zapad-2025" between Russia and Belarus.

Reference

"Zapad-2025" are planned joint Russian-Belarusian strategic military exercises that will take place in Belarus from September 12 to 16, 2025. Belarus stated that the exercises will test the defensive readiness of the Union State. The main events will be held at central training grounds near Borisov. There will also be mutual movement of units between the two states. These will be the first "Zapad" exercises since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The "Zapad-2025" exercises include simulated use of nuclear weapons and testing of modern hypersonic missiles, which raises serious security concerns in Poland and neighboring NATO countries such as Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. Poland's reaction also includes closing most border crossings and increasing military readiness, as well as the participation of NATO troops in defensive exercises in Poland.

Addition

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10. Polish media claim that there were likely 23 drones that flew into Polish airspace.

On Wednesday night, a Russian drone crashed into a residential building in the village of Wyryki, in the Włodawa County of Lublin Voivodeship.