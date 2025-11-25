Pokrovsk direction remains the most difficult on the front: a total of 107 combat engagements during the day - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 107 combat engagements since the beginning of November 25 – Russian troops intensified assaults in several sectors of the front and launched new air strikes on Ukrainian positions and border communities. This is stated in the General Staff's report, writes UNN.

Details

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports 107 combat engagements as of 4:00 PM on November 25. Russian troops are actively assaulting Ukrainian positions and striking border communities in Sumy and Chernihiv regions. The enemy carried out three air raids, used eight guided aerial bombs, and conducted 95 shellings, three of which were from MLRS.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, defenders repelled two attacks. Battles continue in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Huliaipole directions, where the number of assaults remains high.

The most difficult situation is in the Pokrovsk direction – Russian forces made 36 attempts to attack, 30 of which have already been repelled.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense 12 times, two clashes are still ongoing.

In Huliaipole – ten attacks were repelled, four battles are ongoing, Huliaipole was subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, one attack was repelled, in the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance near the Antonivskyi bridge. There are no significant changes in other areas.

