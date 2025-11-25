Pokrovsk direction remains the most difficult on the front: a total of 107 combat engagements during the day - General Staff

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
01:51 PM • 1518 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
01:41 PM • 5482 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 13808 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
01:06 PM • 10494 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
01:00 PM • 9682 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
12:32 PM • 8078 views
Bloomberg: Driscoll's team says talks with Russians in UAE are going well, Budanov also in Abu Dhabi
12:28 PM • 5758 views
The enemy is moving around the clock: Russians intend to encircle Myrnohrad in Donetsk region - 7th Airborne Assault CorpsVideo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 7868 views
Due to the lawyer's absence, the court could not consider the issue of suspending the oncologist whose patient died in the scandalous "Odrex" clinicPhoto
10:50 AM • 11540 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 peoplePhoto
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 27236 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.9m/s
77%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubbleVideoNovember 25, 05:36 AM • 66038 views
Putin gave his terrorist response to the peaceful proposals of the US and Trump: Sybiha on night strikes on UkraineVideoNovember 25, 07:46 AM • 4498 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with 22 missiles and over 460 drones: four drones reportedly entered Moldova and RomaniaNovember 25, 07:57 AM • 7728 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealedNovember 25, 08:01 AM • 46839 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media08:39 AM • 37157 views
Publications
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 13824 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 27249 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 79859 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 108134 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 98077 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Keir Starmer
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Great Britain
Moldova
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot02:23 PM • 734 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media08:39 AM • 37422 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 64687 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 65866 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 73120 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Eurofighter Typhoon
Gold

Pokrovsk direction remains the most difficult on the front: a total of 107 combat engagements during the day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 107 combat engagements on November 25, with Russian troops intensifying assaults and launching air strikes. The most tense situation is in the Pokrovsk direction, where 30 out of 36 enemy assault attempts were repelled.

Pokrovsk direction remains the most difficult on the front: a total of 107 combat engagements during the day - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 107 combat engagements since the beginning of November 25 – Russian troops intensified assaults in several sectors of the front and launched new air strikes on Ukrainian positions and border communities. This is stated in the General Staff's report, writes UNN.

Details

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports 107 combat engagements as of 4:00 PM on November 25. Russian troops are actively assaulting Ukrainian positions and striking border communities in Sumy and Chernihiv regions. The enemy carried out three air raids, used eight guided aerial bombs, and conducted 95 shellings, three of which were from MLRS.

Ukrainian military refutes Russian claims of capturing Kostiantynivka - General Staff25.11.25, 11:45 • 2822 views

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, defenders repelled two attacks. Battles continue in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Huliaipole directions, where the number of assaults remains high. 

The most difficult situation is in the Pokrovsk direction – Russian forces made 36 attempts to attack, 30 of which have already been repelled.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense 12 times, two clashes are still ongoing. 

Enemy losses: Russian army lost 1120 personnel and 448 UAVs in a day25.11.25, 07:15 • 3420 views

In Huliaipole – ten attacks were repelled, four battles are ongoing, Huliaipole was subjected to an air strike. 

In the Orikhiv direction, one attack was repelled, in the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance near the Antonivskyi bridge. There are no significant changes in other areas.

General Staff updates combat map: 183 battles on the front, a third in the Pokrovsk direction25.11.25, 08:59 • 2508 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kupiansk