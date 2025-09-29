Poisoned by Russian propaganda: Sybiha responds to Orban's statements on Ukraine's sovereignty

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who questioned Ukraine's sovereignty, stating that Ukraine would be interested in hearing his thoughts once he frees himself from dependence on Russian energy resources. Sybiha wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

The good news is that Prime Minister Orbán admitted that some drones did indeed enter Ukrainian airspace from Hungary. Szijjártó, how's your tweet about the "fake"? Not very good? But the bad news is that the Prime Minister remains under the influence of Russian propaganda - Sybiha wrote.

The minister noted that Ukraine looks forward to his opinion on state sovereignty and independence when he sheds his dependence on Russian energy resources, as repeatedly emphasized by US President Donald Trump and European partners.

Today, in a podcast created by Orbán's party, during which Orbán stated that Ukraine is allegedly not a sovereign state, he rejected accusations from Kyiv that Hungarian reconnaissance drones violated the country's airspace.

It doesn't matter now whether two, three, or four Hungarian drones flew over. Let's assume they flew a few meters, so what? Ukraine is not an independent, sovereign country, we are supporting it, it should not behave as if it is sovereign. If the West decides not to give a single forint tomorrow, Ukraine can shut down. This is not what it should be doing - Orbán said.

