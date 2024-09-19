Plus 1130 occupants and 14 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 638,140 people, 8705 tanks and thousands of units of other military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, according to UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff, the enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 09/19/24 were approximately:

personnel - about 638,140 (+1130) people,

tanks - 8705 (+14),

armored combat vehicles - 17093 (+13),

artillery systems - 18177 (+23),

RSZV - 1189 (+1),

air defense assets - 947 (+0),

aircraft - 369 (+0),

helicopters - 328 (+0),

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 15417 (+63),

cruise missiles - 2592 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0),

submarines - 1 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 24839 (+55),

special equipment - 3109 (+0).

