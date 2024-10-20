Pletenchuk: Occupants intensify patrolling the western and southern coasts of Crimea
The Russian occupiers are using the entire fleet to patrol the western and southern coasts of Crimea. The goal is to protect the remnants of the fleet from possible drone attacks and to strengthen the defense of the Crimean bridge.
The occupiers are using the entire available aircraft fleet to intensify patrolling of the western and southern coasts of the occupied Crimea, trying to protect the rest of their fleet, which remains in the basing points, from possible drone attacks.
This was stated by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, during a telethon, UNN reports .
Unfortunately, the presence of both airplanes and reconnaissance drones in the airspace is present. They are patrolling the western coast of the Crimean peninsula and the southern coast. They use helicopters for anti-drone warfare, trying to protect the remnants of their fleet that remain in their basing points from possible drone attacks. They also carry out this patrolling, this defense of the so-called Crimean bridge. That is, aviation is involved as much as possible
According to him, the occupiers use different types of weapons to repel attacks on Crimea.
Here you can see the entire available fleet - from propeller-driven to front-line bombers and fighters. That is, they use everything they have
In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship without “Calibers”, and in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 enemy ships, 3 of which carry “Calibers” with a possible volley of up to 28 missiles.