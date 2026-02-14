$42.990.04
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 12162 views
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Technology
The Guardian
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating

Pistorius: Russia's war against Ukraine has nothing to do with military conflict

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees no signs of a prolonged war by Russia against Ukraine. He emphasized the need to stop the flow of money from energy resources to the Russian Federation.

Pistorius: Russia's war against Ukraine has nothing to do with military conflict

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees no signs that Russia's war against Ukraine will last "very, very long." This was reported by NTV, informs UNN.

Details

At the same time, the politician noted a change in the way the war is being waged, which "does not bode well for Ukrainians."

It would be very strange if Russia could sustain this for very, very long. In order to make it impossible to finance the Kremlin's war machine, the flow of money to the Russian Federation from energy carriers must be stopped.

- said Pistorius.

He added that Western countries should "as quickly, definitively and completely as possible stop the flow of money from the sale of gas and oil, because this is the source of financing for this terrible war, the funds that Russia needs."

Recall

During his visit to Germany, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accepted the first attack drone jointly produced at the first German-Ukrainian enterprise, witnessing the drone's first flight.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Germany
Ukraine