"Phoenix" border guards repelled Russian assault on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported a successful defense of Kostiantynivka, where the enemy tried to capture the city, taking advantage of deteriorating weather conditions. The border guards reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to the border guards, the enemy used heavy armored vehicles, but thanks to coordination with adjacent units and effective strikes by Phoenix drones, the assault was repelled. Strikes were delivered immediately at the beginning of the attack, after which heavy bombers destroyed equipment stuck in the fields of Donetsk region.

As a result of the battle, a tank, two armored fighting vehicles, and an infantry fighting vehicle were eliminated, and three tanks, four armored fighting vehicles, an airborne combat vehicle, and an MT-LB were hit. In addition, an artillery gun, under the cover of which the enemy carried out the attack, was eliminated.

Drones attacked an explosives plant in Dzerzhinsk, Russian authorities report 20 downed UAVs