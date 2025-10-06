"Phoenix" border guards repelled Russian assault on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
Near Kostiantynivka, Russians, using armored vehicles, attempted to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Border guards, with the help of drones, repelled the occupiers' attacks.
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported a successful defense of Kostiantynivka, where the enemy tried to capture the city, taking advantage of deteriorating weather conditions. The border guards reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
According to the border guards, the enemy used heavy armored vehicles, but thanks to coordination with adjacent units and effective strikes by Phoenix drones, the assault was repelled. Strikes were delivered immediately at the beginning of the attack, after which heavy bombers destroyed equipment stuck in the fields of Donetsk region.
As a result of the battle, a tank, two armored fighting vehicles, and an infantry fighting vehicle were eliminated, and three tanks, four armored fighting vehicles, an airborne combat vehicle, and an MT-LB were hit. In addition, an artillery gun, under the cover of which the enemy carried out the attack, was eliminated.
