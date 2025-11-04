ukenru
Peru severs diplomatic ties with Mexico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Peruvian authorities have severed diplomatic relations with Mexico over the granting of asylum to former Prime Minister Betssy Chávez, who is being prosecuted for alleged involvement in an attempted coup. Peru's Foreign Minister called it an "unfriendly act" and interference in the country's internal affairs.

Peru severs diplomatic ties with Mexico

On Tuesday, November 3, Peruvian authorities announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Mexico due to the latter's granting asylum to former Prime Minister Betssy Chávez. This was reported by Reuters and El Comercio, citing a statement by Peruvian Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela, UNN reports.

Details

Chávez is being prosecuted in Peru for alleged involvement in an attempted coup, the Foreign Minister clarified: "Former Prime Minister Betssy Chávez, an alleged co-author of the coup attempt by former President Pedro Castillo, is receiving asylum at the residence of the Mexican Embassy in Peru."

Hugo de Zela considers Mexico's granting of asylum to Chávez an "unfriendly act." In addition, according to him, both the current and former Mexican presidents (Claudia Sheinbaum and Andrés Manuel López Obrador, respectively - ed.) allegedly interfered in the country's internal affairs.

There are currently no comments on the severance of diplomatic relations on the pages of the Mexican president, government, or Mexican Foreign Ministry.

Recall

The Council of Ministers of Peru introduced a 30-day state of emergency in Lima and Callao. This will strengthen coordination between security agencies and combat rising crime.

Vita Zelenetska

