In Mexico, a mayor who openly opposed drug cartels was shot dead in the middle of a crowd

In the city of Uruapan, Michoacán state, in western Mexico, Mayor Carlos Manzo, known for his stance against drug cartels, was killed. The politician was shot dead in the middle of a crowd during a festive ceremony near a local church. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on Saturday evening – Manzo was seriously wounded and died in the hospital. Federal authorities confirmed that two attackers were detained, and a third died during the pursuit.

Manzo repeatedly criticized the government for inaction in the fight against organized crime and called on President Claudia Sheinbaum to strengthen the region's protection. Michoacán is one of Mexico's most criminalized states, where powerful drug cartels operate, controlling avocado and drug trafficking.

The politician, who ran as an independent candidate last year, had previously called on local law enforcement to respond harshly to crime, which sparked national controversy.

