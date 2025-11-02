$42.080.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Mexico, a mayor who openly opposed drug cartels was shot dead in the middle of a crowd

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1960 views

Mayor Carlos Manso, who criticized the government's inaction in the fight against crime, was shot dead in the middle of a crowd during a festive ceremony near a church. Two attackers were detained, and a third died during the pursuit.

In Mexico, a mayor who openly opposed drug cartals was shot dead in the middle of a crowd

In the city of Uruapan, Michoacán state, in western Mexico, Mayor Carlos Manzo, known for his stance against drug cartels, was killed. The politician was shot dead in the middle of a crowd during a festive ceremony near a local church. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on Saturday evening – Manzo was seriously wounded and died in the hospital. Federal authorities confirmed that two attackers were detained, and a third died during the pursuit.

US sanctions 'human smuggling' network operating from Mexico30.10.25, 19:04 • 3171 view

Manzo repeatedly criticized the government for inaction in the fight against organized crime and called on President Claudia Sheinbaum to strengthen the region's protection. Michoacán is one of Mexico's most criminalized states, where powerful drug cartels operate, controlling avocado and drug trafficking.

The politician, who ran as an independent candidate last year, had previously called on local law enforcement to respond harshly to crime, which sparked national controversy.

At least 64 dead in Rio de Janeiro's largest ever police raid29.10.25, 12:33 • 3377 views

Stepan Haftko

