Personnel rotations took place in the Cabinet of Ministers: who received high positions

$41.770.05
48.870.07
ukenru
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
08:24 PM • 4862 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
08:09 PM • 14306 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
08:05 PM • 11962 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
07:49 PM • 12191 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 45475 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 84230 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM • 56796 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM • 85824 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 176357 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
July 23, 09:26 AM • 150173 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.2m/s
70%
747mm
Popular news
Defence Intelligence: Russia plans to use protests in Ukraine to undermine state stabilityJuly 23, 02:33 PM • 6966 views
We are ready for law enforcement: Klymenko on security measures during protestsJuly 23, 03:45 PM • 11206 views
A short preparatory meeting between Umerov, Medinsky, and the host party took place in IstanbulJuly 23, 05:15 PM • 26370 views
Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in IstanbulJuly 23, 05:47 PM • 16019 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has again received documents regarding the appointment of Tsyvinsky to the post of director of the BEB06:29 PM • 14914 views
Publications
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 84228 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 176356 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 233419 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 264468 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 274297 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Hakan Fidan
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Turkey
Istanbul
United States
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 139618 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 261154 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 347847 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 354315 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 344392 views
Actual
MIM-23 Hawk
M2 Bradley
Forbes
Dassault Mirage 2000
Mikoyan MiG-29

Personnel rotations took place in the Cabinet of Ministers: who received high positions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1152 views

On July 23, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a number of personnel decisions, appointing five deputy ministers of digital transformation. The Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for European Integration was also dismissed.

Personnel rotations took place in the Cabinet of Ministers: who received high positions

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on Wednesday, July 23, adopted a number of personnel decisions. This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In particular, according to him, the government appointed:

  • Balashov Vitaliy Yuriyovych as Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine;
    • Denikeieva Natalia Ravilivna as Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine;
      • Koval Valeriia Serhiivna as Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine;
        • Prybytko Stanislav Volodymyrovych as Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine;
          • Stetsiuk Zoryana Bohdanivna as Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

            Melnychuk to remain Cabinet of Ministers representative in parliament in Svyrydenko's government21.07.25, 10:44 • 2555 views

            The Cabinet of Ministers also decided:

            • to consider Bezkaravainyi Ihor Volodymyrovych as continuing to work as Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture;
              • to consider Berezhna Tetiana Vasylivna as continuing to work as Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture;
                • to consider Kindrativ Vitaliy Zinoviyovych as continuing to work as Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture;
                  • to consider Teliupa Andriy Volodymyrovych as continuing to work as Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture;
                    • to consider Tsybort Oleksandr Serhiiovych as continuing to work as Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization;
                      • to consider Petruk Vitaliy Viktorovych as continuing to work as State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture.

                        In addition, by decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, Pavlichenko Oleksandr Anatoliiovych was dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for European Integration.

                        Recall

                        On July 17, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister of Ukraine after the resignation of Denys Shmyhal.

                        In the updated government led by Yulia Svyrydenko, most ministers retained their positions, some changed chairs. Denys Shmyhal headed the Ministry of Defense, Herman Halushchenko — the Ministry of Justice, and Svitlana Hrynchuk — the Ministry of Energy.

                        Cabinet of Ministers liquidated Minstrategprom: Ministry of Defense to perform ministry's functions21.07.25, 10:30 • 2788 views

                        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                        Politics
                        Yulia Svyrydenko
                        Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
                        Verkhovna Rada
                        Ukraine
                        Tesla
                        $
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        .
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        S&P 500
                        $
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        ,
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        Brent Oil
                        $
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        .
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        Gold
                        $
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        ,
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        Gas TTF
                        $
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        .
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9