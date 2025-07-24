Personnel rotations took place in the Cabinet of Ministers: who received high positions

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on Wednesday, July 23, adopted a number of personnel decisions. This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, according to UNN.

In particular, according to him, the government appointed:

Balashov Vitaliy Yuriyovych as Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine;

Denikeieva Natalia Ravilivna as Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine;

Koval Valeriia Serhiivna as Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine;

Prybytko Stanislav Volodymyrovych as Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine;

Stetsiuk Zoryana Bohdanivna as Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers also decided:

to consider Bezkaravainyi Ihor Volodymyrovych as continuing to work as Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture;

to consider Berezhna Tetiana Vasylivna as continuing to work as Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture;

to consider Kindrativ Vitaliy Zinoviyovych as continuing to work as Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture;

to consider Teliupa Andriy Volodymyrovych as continuing to work as Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture;

to consider Tsybort Oleksandr Serhiiovych as continuing to work as Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization;

to consider Petruk Vitaliy Viktorovych as continuing to work as State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture.

In addition, by decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, Pavlichenko Oleksandr Anatoliiovych was dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for European Integration.

On July 17, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister of Ukraine after the resignation of Denys Shmyhal.

In the updated government led by Yulia Svyrydenko, most ministers retained their positions, some changed chairs. Denys Shmyhal headed the Ministry of Defense, Herman Halushchenko — the Ministry of Justice, and Svitlana Hrynchuk — the Ministry of Energy.

