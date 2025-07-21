Melnychuk to remain Cabinet of Ministers representative in parliament in Svyrydenko's government
Kyiv • UNN
Taras Melnychuk has been reappointed as the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada. Kostiantyn Maryevich, the State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers, and his first deputy, Oleksandr Yarema, have also been reappointed.
The government reappointed Taras Melnychuk as the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Melnychuk reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
Taras Petrovych Melnychuk has been appointed as the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
He also reported that the government reappointed Kostiantyn Maryevich as the State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers, and also reappointed his first deputy Oleksandr Yarema.
Also dismissed were:
- Yurii Sheiko - from the position of First Deputy Minister of Energy;
- Mykola Kucheryavenko - from the position of First Deputy Minister of Justice;
- Svitlana Tereshchenko - from the position of Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine.
Recall
On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine.
Shmyhal's resignation means the automatic resignation of the entire Cabinet of Ministers.
On July 17, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister of Ukraine.
At the same time, the Rada supported the updated composition of the Cabinet of Ministers proposed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.