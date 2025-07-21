Melnychuk to remain Cabinet of Ministers representative in parliament in Svyrydenko's government

The government reappointed Taras Melnychuk as the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Melnychuk reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Taras Petrovych Melnychuk has been appointed as the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine - Melnychuk reported.

He also reported that the government reappointed Kostiantyn Maryevich as the State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers, and also reappointed his first deputy Oleksandr Yarema.

Also dismissed were:

Yurii Sheiko - from the position of First Deputy Minister of Energy;

Mykola Kucheryavenko - from the position of First Deputy Minister of Justice;

Svitlana Tereshchenko - from the position of Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine.

Recall

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Shmyhal's resignation means the automatic resignation of the entire Cabinet of Ministers.

On July 17, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister of Ukraine.

At the same time, the Rada supported the updated composition of the Cabinet of Ministers proposed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.