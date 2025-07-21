$41.750.12
Cabinet of Ministers liquidated Minstratprom: Ministry of Defense to perform ministry's functions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has liquidated the Ministry of Strategic Industries, transferring its functions to the Ministry of Defense. The Ministry of Defense is now the legal successor to the property, rights, and obligations of the liquidated ministry.

Cabinet of Ministers liquidated Minstratprom: Ministry of Defense to perform ministry's functions

The Cabinet of Ministers has liquidated the Ministry of Strategic Industries, and the functions previously performed by the ministry have been transferred to the Ministry of Defense. This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

A decision has been made to liquidate the Ministry of Strategic Industries and transfer its functions to the Ministry of Defense. It has been established that the Ministry of Defense is the legal successor of the property, rights, and obligations of the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

- Melnychuk reported.

He noted that a commission for the liquidation of the ministry was formed, and a new version of the regulation on the Ministry of Defense was adopted, which stipulates that the ministry is the main body in the system of central executive bodies that ensures the formation and implementation of:

  • state policy on national security in the military sphere, defense, and military construction in peacetime and during a special period;
    • state industrial policy, state military-industrial policy, state policy in the field of the defense-industrial complex, in the aircraft industry, and ensures the formation and implementation of state policy in the field of space activities.

      Recall

      On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine.

      Shmyhal's resignation means the automatic resignation of the entire Cabinet of Ministers.

      On July 17, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister of Ukraine.

      At the same time, the Rada supported the updated composition of the Cabinet of Ministers, proposed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. In particular, Denys Shmyhal was appointed Minister of Defense.

      President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Ministry of Strategic Industries would be merged with the Ministry of Defense, and its head, Herman Smetanin, would lead Ukroboronprom, which he had already headed for a year.

      The Cabinet of Ministers renamed the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine to the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine and merged the Ministry of National Unity with it.

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

      SocietyPolitics
