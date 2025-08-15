$41.450.06
48.440.21
12:08 PM • 10480 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 10880 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 19639 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 18354 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 30637 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 25813 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 64401 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 98711 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 57133 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 194444 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Publications
Exclusives
Perhaps together with Europe and other countries, but not in the form of NATO: Trump on security guarantees for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

Donald Trump stated the possibility of providing security guarantees to Ukraine together with allies. This does not imply Ukraine's membership in NATO.

Perhaps together with Europe and other countries, but not in the form of NATO: Trump on security guarantees for Ukraine

US President Donald Trump stated that he might provide security guarantees to Ukraine along with allies, but not in the form of Ukraine's NATO membership. He said this during a conversation with journalists aboard a plane flying to Alaska, as reported by UNN.

Details

Answering the question of whether Trump would give Ukraine security guarantees, he replied: "Perhaps, along with Europe and other countries, but not in the form of NATO."

"You know, there are certain things that won't happen, but, yes, together with Europe there is a possibility," Trump said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump hopes that the summit with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will "lay the groundwork" for a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
NATO
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine