Perhaps together with Europe and other countries, but not in the form of NATO: Trump on security guarantees for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated the possibility of providing security guarantees to Ukraine together with allies. This does not imply Ukraine's membership in NATO.
US President Donald Trump stated that he might provide security guarantees to Ukraine along with allies, but not in the form of Ukraine's NATO membership. He said this during a conversation with journalists aboard a plane flying to Alaska, as reported by UNN.
Details
Answering the question of whether Trump would give Ukraine security guarantees, he replied: "Perhaps, along with Europe and other countries, but not in the form of NATO."
"You know, there are certain things that won't happen, but, yes, together with Europe there is a possibility," Trump said.
Recall
US President Donald Trump hopes that the summit with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will "lay the groundwork" for a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.