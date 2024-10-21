US Secretary of Defense Austin arrives in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Lloyd Austin will meet with President Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Umerov to discuss Ukraine's arms needs. The visit will also provide an opportunity to assess US-Ukraine relations over the past 2.5 years of war.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv early Monday morning, CNN reports, UNN writes.
Details
"Austin will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine's weapons needs and how the United States can continue to support the country's armed forces over the next year," the Pentagon chief reportedly told a small group of journalists who traveled with him to Kyiv on Sunday evening.
The visit of the US Secretary of Defense will also be a moment for him to "stand back" and look at the "arc" of US-Ukraine relations over the past two and a half years of war, as a senior defense official said.
