Pentagon faces critical shortage of air defense missiles due to wars in Ukraine and Middle East - WSJ

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

April 3, 05:45 PM

In Myanmar, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 3,145, and there may be more

April 3, 06:00 PM

Forbidden love: US government bans its employees in China from having intimate relationships with locals

April 3, 06:18 PM

South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 3, 06:22 PM

They are sending fake "circles" in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
April 3, 01:51 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM
Pentagon faces critical shortage of air defense missiles due to wars in Ukraine and Middle East - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 April 3

The United States is experiencing a shortage of air defense missiles due to high demand in the Middle East and Ukraine. Production capacity cannot keep up with the pace of missile use, which threatens the defense capabilities of the United States and its allies.

Pentagon faces critical shortage of air defense missiles due to wars in Ukraine and Middle East - WSJ

The United States is experiencing a shortage of certain types of air defense missiles, which calls into question the Pentagon's readiness to respond to the ongoing wars in the Middle East and Europe, as well as to a potential conflict in the Pacific Ocean. This was written by The Wall Street Journal, reported by UNN.

The missile shortage could become even more acute after Israeli strikes on Iran on Friday night, which U.S. officials fear could trigger a new wave of attacks from Tehran.

The Standard Missiles, which are usually launched from ships and come in a variety of types, are among the most common interceptors the United States uses to protect Israeli territory from Iranian missile attacks and have been crucial in stopping Houthi attacks on Western ships in the Red Sea. According to U.S. officials, the United States has launched more than 100 Standard Missiles since Hamas attacked Israel in October 2023.

The active use of the Pentagon's stockpile of interceptor missiles is raising concerns about the ability of the United States and its allies to keep up with the unexpectedly high demand caused by the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine. 

NYT: Zelenskiy asks for Tomahawk missiles in his Victory Plan29.10.24, 13:43 • 16367 views

According to analysts and officials, the Pentagon fears that its stockpile could be depleted faster than it can replace it, leaving the United States vulnerable in a potential conflict in the Pacific.

Increasing weapons production has proven to be a challenge for the Pentagon, as it often requires companies to open new production facilities and hire additional workers. Companies are often reluctant to invest in such expansion without knowing that the Pentagon is committed to purchasing increased quantities of weapons for a long time.

Concerns about the shortage of interceptors have forced senior Pentagon officials to consider alternative technologies, including attracting new companies to increase production of new types of air defense missiles.

In recent years, the United States has built up its stockpile of interceptors, but in one month of conflict in the Middle East, the United States launches dozens of missiles, and production capacity cannot keep up, analysts and defense officials say.

RTX, the manufacturer of Standard missiles, can produce a maximum of several hundred missiles a year, a US defense official said. However, this production is not just for the Pentagon, as at least 14 allies are buying Standard Missiles, according to RTX.

US Navy to arm ships with Patriot missiles to counter China26.10.24, 03:11 • 21001 view

Since the start of the war between Hamas and Israel last year, U.S. ships have launched more than $1.8 billion worth of interceptors to stop Iran and its supporters from attacking Israel and ships passing through the Red Sea, according to the Navy.

The Navy often launches two interceptors per missile in response to attacks, essentially as insurance to ensure that the target is hit. A single Standard missile can cost millions of dollars, making it an expensive way to defend against Iranian-made weapons that cost much less, the WSJ notes.

Earlier this month, on the eve of Israel's retaliatory strike against Iran, the Pentagon deployed the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or Thaad, system in Israel, which allows the United States to use interceptors other than Standard Missiles to bolster Israeli defenses. The Pentagon has also deployed additional Patriot missile defense systems to the Middle East, requiring the repositioning of a limited number of existing batteries to meet demand in Ukraine.

Pentagon officials said that the plan is to maintain the current overall production level of Standard Missiles, although some older variants will be cut to fund newer ones.

The Pentagon explains why Europe does not have a THAAD missile defense system to protect Ukraine, as Israel does16.10.24, 09:20 • 37933 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
Israel
United States Navy
The Pentagon
MIM-104 Patriot
United States
Iran
