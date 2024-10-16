The Pentagon explains why Europe does not have a THAAD missile defense system to protect Ukraine, as Israel does
Kyiv • UNN
The United States is not deploying THAAD in Europe to protect Ukraine, as it will do in Israel, due to different needs and commitments. The Pentagon emphasizes the difference between the situations in Israel and Ukraine, explaining different approaches to support.
Deputy Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh, answering the question why the United States deploys the THAAD advanced missile defense system in Israel to protect against ballistic missiles, but does not do so in NATO countries to protect Ukraine from Russian attacks, said that these are two different situations. UNN reports this with reference to the Pentagon's website .
"Different opportunities, different wars, different regions. Obligations to Israel and Ukraine are also different. We have a long-standing partnership on Israel's self-defense. You saw the president make this commitment on October 7. And when Ukraine was attacked more than two years ago, the president made a commitment to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.
But again, you are talking about the movement of various forces and means, and what is needed in the event of another Iranian attack is THAAD. For the fighting that Russia is doing in Ukraine, different means are needed, such as, as you know, I don't need to list a long list. But I don't want to use this expression, but it's a little bit apples and oranges," Sabrina Singh pointed out.
However, she emphasized that the U.S. administration and the State Department continue to support both countries in the various needs they have.
The United States will deploy an air defense battery and personnel to Israel to bolster the country's security amid recent Iranian missile attacks.