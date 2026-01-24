Peace talks in Abu Dhabi concluded - report
Kyiv • UNN
Peace talks in Abu Dhabi have concluded. Ambassadors from both countries met with American mediators.
Peace talks in Abu Dhabi have concluded, Sky News reports, writes UNN.
Details
Ukraine-Russia talks have ended today, sources tell Reuters.
Envoys from both nations were meeting with US mediators in Abu Dhabi.
Addition
Trilateral talks began in Abu Dhabi the day before.
A White House official called the meeting "productive."
Chief Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov commented on the content of the meeting on X on the evening of January 23: "The meeting was dedicated to the parameters for ending the Russian war and the further logic of the negotiation process with the aim of moving towards a dignified and lasting peace."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the previous evening that it was "too early" to draw conclusions from the talks.
