Peace talks in Abu Dhabi concluded - report

Peace talks in Abu Dhabi have concluded, Sky News reports, writes UNN.

Details

Ukraine-Russia talks have ended today, sources tell Reuters.

Envoys from both nations were meeting with US mediators in Abu Dhabi.

Addition

Trilateral talks began in Abu Dhabi the day before.

A White House official called the meeting "productive."

Chief Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov commented on the content of the meeting on X on the evening of January 23: "The meeting was dedicated to the parameters for ending the Russian war and the further logic of the negotiation process with the aim of moving towards a dignified and lasting peace."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the previous evening that it was "too early" to draw conclusions from the talks.

