Peace summit: Ukraine counts on India's participation at the highest level-Zelensky

As Zelensky wrote in Telegram, he held a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his election victory. The president of Ukraine wished Modi a speedy formation of the government and fruitful work for the prosperity of the Indian nation.

We also discussed preparations for the global peace summit. "We look forward to India's participation at the highest level," the president said.

Zelensky also invited the Prime Minister of India to Ukraine.

