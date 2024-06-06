Peace summit: Ukraine counts on India's participation at the highest level-Zelensky

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 12153 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 87940 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141707 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146648 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241360 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172338 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163976 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148087 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220637 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112978 views

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 45036 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 63891 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107892 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 35092 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 66887 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241360 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220637 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207104 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233104 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220186 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 12153 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 16928 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23458 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107892 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111867 views
Peace summit: Ukraine counts on India's participation at the highest level-Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21322 views

President of Ukraine Zelensky discussed preparations for a global peace summit with Indian Prime Minister Modi and expressed hope for India's participation at the highest level.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed preparations for the global peace summit. According to Zelensky,  Ukraine expects India to participate at the highest level. This is reported by UNN

As Zelensky wrote in Telegram, he held a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his election victory.  The president of Ukraine wished Modi a speedy formation of the government and fruitful work for the prosperity of the Indian nation.

We also discussed preparations for the global peace summit. "We look forward to India's participation at the highest level," the president said. 

Zelensky also invited the Prime Minister of India  to Ukraine.

Hungary to take part in Peace Summit: Foreign Minister Szijjarto to visit Switzerland

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
indiaIndia
narendra-modiNarendra Modi
telegramTelegram
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising