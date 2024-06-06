Hungary to take part in Peace Summit: Foreign Minister Szijjarto to visit Switzerland

Hungary will take part at the level of foreign ministers in the peace summit on Ukraine in Switzerland, which will begin on June 15. However, the government regrets that both interested parties will not be present, foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday in St. Petersburg. About it UNN reports with reference to Hirado.

Answering a journalist's question, Minister Szijjarto said that Hungary will be represented at the conference at the level of the Foreign Minister.

"The reason for our participation is that we absolutely stand for peace, and therefore we will participate in all events where the issue of peace is on the agenda," he said.

At the same time, he expressed regret that the conference will be held without Russia, so it will not be attended by both sides of the war. "We believe that a real result would have been achieved if everyone had been at the negotiating table," he said.

"This time, this is not the case, but since we respect Switzerland's peace efforts, we will participate in the conference at the level of foreign ministers," Szijjarto said, adding that talking about peace is always useful.

Szijjarto addressed the Russian audience at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum with a speech on the need to establish peace in Ukraine as soon as possible.

"We call and pray for an immediate ceasefire and the start of peace talks. We believe that in peaceful conditions we will be able to develop faster and more systematically, and life in Europe will become calmer and more peaceful again if we finally put peace at the center of international politics," he said.

During a panel discussion on the future of the oil and gas market, he noted that Hungary is one of the European countries most affected by the negative consequences of the two and a half years of war in Ukraine in the context of energy supplies.

The minister complained that in recent years the world has been moving towards a new blockade, which, according to him, could cause particular damage to Hungary.

