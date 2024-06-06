Hungary to take part in Peace Summit: Foreign Minister Szijjarto to visit Switzerland

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Hungary to take part in Peace Summit: Foreign Minister Szijjarto to visit Switzerland

Kyiv

Hungary will take part in the Peace Summit on Ukraine in Switzerland at the level of foreign ministers, despite the absence of Russia, expressing "regret" about this.

Hungary will take part at the level of foreign ministers in the peace summit on Ukraine in Switzerland, which will begin on June 15. However, the government regrets that both interested parties will not be present, foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday in St. Petersburg. About it UNN reports with reference to Hirado.

 Details 

Answering a journalist's question, Minister Szijjarto said that Hungary will be represented at the conference at the level of the Foreign Minister.

"The reason for our participation is that we absolutely stand for peace, and therefore we will participate in all events where the issue of peace is on the agenda," he said.

At the same time, he expressed regret that the conference will be held without Russia, so it will not be attended by both sides of the war. "We believe that a real result would have been achieved if everyone had been at the negotiating table," he said.

"This time, this is not the case, but since we respect Switzerland's peace efforts, we will participate in the conference at the level of foreign ministers," Szijjarto said, adding that talking about peace is always useful.

Political scientist on China's demand to participate in the peace summit: Russia's presence will distort the whole idea31.05.24, 15:59 • 163612 views

Szijjarto addressed the Russian audience at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum with a speech on the need to establish peace in Ukraine as soon as possible.

"We call and pray for an immediate ceasefire and the start of peace talks. We believe that in peaceful conditions we will be able to develop faster and more systematically, and life in Europe will become calmer and more peaceful again if we finally put peace at the center of international politics," he said.

During a panel discussion on the future of the oil and gas market, he noted that Hungary is one of the European countries most affected by the negative consequences of the two and a half years of war in Ukraine in the context of  energy supplies.

The minister complained that in recent years the world has been moving towards a new blockade, which, according to him, could cause particular damage to Hungary.

Kuleba: "work to ensure the widest possible participation in the Peace Summit and its success is in full swing"05.06.24, 14:18 • 18067 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
switzerlandSwitzerland
europeEurope
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

