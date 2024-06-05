Kuleba: "work to ensure the widest possible participation in the Peace Summit and its success is in full swing"

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed preparations for the peace summit with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. According to Kuleba, the work on attracting the maximum number of participants to the peace summit is "in full swing". This was announced by the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in the social network X, reports UNN.

Diplomatic work to ensure the widest possible participation in the Peace Summit and its success is well underway. The summit is an opportunity for each country to demonstrate global leadership in restoring a just world and confidence in the UN Charter - Kuleba wrote.

In addition, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stressed that the role of Switzerland is also important in reconstruction efforts. According to him, "Switzerland will continue to make its important contribution to this cause, in particular at the upcoming conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Berlin.

Switzerland will host the Peace Summit in Ukraine on June 15-16: the invitees and the purpose of the conference